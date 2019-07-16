Bayer : shares up 2.8% in early Frankfurt trade after U.S. Roundup rule

The judge said evidence against the former Monsanto Co, which Bayer bought last year, supported punitive damages over the glyphosate ingredient contained in Roundup but reduced damages to $20 million (15.98 million pounds)from $75 million.

A Frankfurt-based trader said that in his view early Tuesday gains were not sustainable.

"Next Glyphosate trials will start in August," he said. "Bayer will only see an ongoing recovery when it enters mediation talks to settle the 13,400 claims."

