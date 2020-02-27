Bayer : strategically and operationally successful

Thursday - February 27, 2020

Fiscal 2019:

Group sales advance by 3.5 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.) to 43.545 billion euros / EBITDA before special items increases by 28.3 percent to 11.503 billion euros / Core earnings per share up by 14.3 percent to 6.40 euros / Net income rises 141.4 percent to 4.091 billion euros - gain of 1.637 billion euros on sale of Currenta stake / Free cash flow of 4.214 billion euros above expectations / Proposed dividend of 2.80 euros per share / Crop Science shows solid performance in challenging environment, substantial increase in earnings due to acquired business / Pharmaceuticals shows encouraging business development / Sales growth at Consumer Health, earnings at prior-year level despite divestments / Ongoing portfolio, structural and efficiency measures implemented successfully / Glyphosate's positive safety profile confirmed - appeal and mediation proceedings moving forward / Outlook for 2020: increase in sales, earnings and free cash flow / Ambitious sustainability targets set