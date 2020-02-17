Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 04:39:22 am
75.375 EUR   -2.58%
03:12aBayer to Appeal Jury Decision in Dicamba Case
DJ
02:27aBAYER : to swiftly appeal jury decision in dicamba case
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer to Appeal Jury Decision in Dicamba Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:12am EST

By Mauro Orru

Bayer AG said Monday that it would appeal a jury's verdict against it and BASF SE in a crop-damage case which awarded $265 million to a Missouri peach farmer.

Peach farmer Bill Bader sued the two companies after he said thousands of his fruit trees sustained damage in 2015 and 2016, which he said was caused by a herbicide known as dicamba drifting from neighboring cotton fields which had been planted with dicamba-resistant biotech seeds developed by BASF and Bayer.

BASF and Monsanto Co., the biotech seed company Bayer acquired in 2018 for $63 billion, developed dicamba-based herbicides and biotech seeds to help make up for the waning weed-killing effectiveness of herbicide Roundup.

"While we have great empathy for any farmer who suffers from crop losses, in the case of Mr. Bader there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto's products were present on his farm and were responsible for his losses," Bayer said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.75% 61.91 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
BAYER AG -3.19% 75.74 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NEW YORK COTTON -0.50% 67.41 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAYER AG
03:12aBayer to Appeal Jury Decision in Dicamba Case
DJ
02:27aBAYER : to swiftly appeal jury decision in dicamba case
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16U.S. peach grower awarded $265 million from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit
RE
02/15Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit
DJ
02/15Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit
DJ
02/14Bayer Touts Herbicide Research Discovery -- WSJ
DJ
02/13GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 962 M
EBIT 2019 7 911 M
Net income 2019 3 156 M
Debt 2019 35 583 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,54x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 76 010 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 82,43  €
Last Close Price 77,37  €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Florian Schwalbach Head-Information Technology & Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG6.26%82 414
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%395 123
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.79%294 912
NOVARTIS4.27%220 633
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.13%210 426
PFIZER-6.81%202 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group