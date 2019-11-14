Log in
BAYER AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Bayer : to Work With Dewpoint Therapeutics to Develop New Therapies

11/14/2019 | 08:48am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Thursday that it is investing up to $100 million to research new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases with U.S. biotech Dewpoint Therapeutics.

The two companies signed an option, research and license agreement, Bayer said. Under the terms of the deal it will use Dewpoint's biomolecular condensates platform to drive research into the disease areas.

Germany's Bayer also said that it will have the option to exclusively license new therapy candidates developed from the research activities.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.16% 70.3 Delayed Quote.16.41%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. -3.32% 42.48 Delayed Quote.49.10%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 614 M
EBIT 2019 7 663 M
Net income 2019 2 982 M
Debt 2019 36 760 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 65 748 M
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 80,66  €
Last Close Price 70,50  €
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG16.41%72 346
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.78%345 486
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.47%257 315
MERCK AND COMPANY11.01%215 950
NOVARTIS19.53%203 065
PFIZER-16.15%202 549
