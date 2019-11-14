Bayer : to Work With Dewpoint Therapeutics to Develop New Therapies

By Carlo Martuscelli

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Thursday that it is investing up to $100 million to research new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases with U.S. biotech Dewpoint Therapeutics.

The two companies signed an option, research and license agreement, Bayer said. Under the terms of the deal it will use Dewpoint's biomolecular condensates platform to drive research into the disease areas.

Germany's Bayer also said that it will have the option to exclusively license new therapy candidates developed from the research activities.

