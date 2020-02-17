Log in
Bayer : to swiftly appeal jury decision in dicamba case

02/17/2020 | 02:27am EST
Monday - February 17, 2020
Bayer to swiftly appeal jury decision in dicamba case

Leverkusen, February 17, 2020 - Bayer clearly disagrees with the jury's verdict and is very disappointed with this result. We will swiftly appeal the decision. While we have great empathy for any farmer who suffers from crop losses, in the case of Mr. Bader there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto's products were present on his farm and were responsible for his losses.

Without weed management the world would face massive yield loss, resulting in less grain, significantly smaller harvests and ultimately less food for people and animals. In addition, weed management ensures that farmers can make the best use of limited natural resources, avoid waste and can help promote carbon sequestration, an important element of sustainable farming that benefits all of society.

At Bayer, we are proud of our role in helping farmers by bringing innovations forward to help sustainably control weeds. As a company, we're constantly investing and partnering with stakeholders to find new solutions in the research and development of integrated weed management solutions. Plants that are tolerant to dicamba are just one way we are helping growers with new tools to help them control tough weeds on their farms.

Bayer stands firmly behind the company's Roundup Ready® Xtend® Crop System and Xtendimax® herbicide with VaporGrip® technology. These are valuable tools for growers who need effective options to increase yields and combat resistant weeds and do not pose any unreasonable risk of off-target movement when used according to label directions.

We take very seriously our stewardship when introducing a new technology. This is why since the introduction of the Xtend and XtendFlex technology by Monsanto prior to Bayer's acquisition, the company invested substantially in training, nozzles and other resources to help growers best use the technology. We've seen marked improvement as acreage has increased and the number of off target movement inquiries to our call centers have gone down. We are committed to continue this approach and continuously improve.

About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:26:09 UTC
