Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion glyphosate case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 05:02am EDT
Headquarters and main plant of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer AG welcomed on Friday a call by a U.S. judge to cut a $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds) damages award to a Californian couple by a jury which found that its glyphosate-based weed killer had caused their cancer.

The company had in June asked Judge Winifred Y. Smith, of California's Alameda County Superior Court, to overrule the jury verdict that its Roundup weed killer caused Alva and Alberta Pilliod's non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), arguing it was not supported by the evidence.

Judge Smith, in a 15-page opinion, said the punitive damages that make up most of the award should be reduced. A hearing was due to be held on Friday on reduced damages and if the parties fail to agree, the case would go to a retrial.

"The court's tentative order proposes changes in the damage awards, which would be a step in the right direction," Bayer said in a statement. "Bayer will wait for a final order on the post-trial motions before commenting in further detail."

Shares in Bayer were up 1.9% at 0714 GMT.

The Oakland jury on May 13 awarded more than $2 billion to the Pilliods, finding their NHL to have been caused by using Monsanto's Roundup weed killer on their property between 1975 and 2011.

Bayer acquired Monsanto for $63 billion last year, with the ensuing blowup of Roundup litigation hammering its value and leaving the German company with a stock market capitalisation less than it paid in the takeover.

The jury awarded $18 million in compensatory and $1 billion in punitive damages to Alva Pilliod, and $37 million in compensatory and $1 billion in punitive damages to his wife.

PUNITIVE VS COMPENSATORY

Judge Smith's ruling said that the compensatory damages awarded by the jury for past non-economic loss were "not supportable by the evidence".

She also questioned the basis for the jury's larger damages award, saying she was inclined to find that punitive damages should be two to four times combined economic and non-economic compensatory damages.

Even assuming that compensatory damages are upheld, applying Judge Smith's thinking would result in maximum punitive damages of $220 million, according to a Reuters calculation - a fraction of the original jury award.

A Bayer spokesman declined to speculate on whether, and by how much, the damages award could be reduced pending Friday's hearing.

In a separate case last week, a U.S. federal judge slashed a damages award Bayer owed a California man who blamed Roundup weed killer for his cancer, to $25 million from $80 million, while rejecting the company's bid for a new trial.

The German drugmaker and chemicals company had said in court filings that the massive verdict in the Pilliod case was based on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence" from the couple's lawyers.

Judge Smith, however, denied Bayer's motion alleging misconduct on the part of the plaintiffs' lawyers.

Bayer faces Roundup cancer lawsuits from more than 13,400 plaintiffs across the United States. It denies the allegations, saying the weed killer and its active ingredient glyphosate is safe for human use.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Douglas Busvine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER AG
05:14aBAYER : Syngenta CFO says it faces no glyphosate lawsuits
RE
05:02aBAYER : welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion glyphosate case
RE
04:25aBAYER : Correction to Bayer Verdict Article
DJ
03:49aDoes renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
RE
01:42aBAYER : Judge Cuts Third Bayer Roundup Verdict in Tentative Ruling
DJ
07/17BAYER : Leads Investment in U.S. Oncology Startup
DJ
07/17Activist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Saga
RE
07/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16BAYER : moving 500 jobs from North Carolina to St. Louis
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 326 M
EBIT 2019 8 969 M
Net income 2019 3 589 M
Debt 2019 37 607 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 54 965 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 77,90  €
Last Close Price 58,94  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-2.97%61 703
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.18%350 096
PFIZER-1.35%237 284
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.37%232 441
ROCHE HOLDING12.28%232 441
MERCK AND COMPANY7.21%210 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About