European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump

03/21/2019 | 02:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stock markets slipped for a second day on Thursday, weighed down by financial stocks and a sharp drop in French-Italian glasses company EssilorLuxottica.

Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin and Paris all racked up losses, but in London, a surge in energy shares and a weaker pound drove the FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent to a more than five-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended just 0.04 percent lower, with banks weaker after Wednesday's shift in U.S. central bank policy and a warning from Switzerland's UBS about investment banking revenues.

Tensions between the French and Italian factions at the top of EssilorLuxottica knocked its shares, while chemicals group Bayer slid further after a second U.S. court ruling against Roundup weedkiller.

"Today is a bit of a messy session with the dovishness of Fed from last night, U.S.-China trade doubts and compelling Brexit developments over the last 24 hours," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

"The FTSE is definitely benefiting from the pound's rather severe slump, especially against the dollar and the fact that major commodity stocks have outperformed," Campbell said.

Sterling was on course for its worst day so far this year.

London listed shares of mining firms BHP and Rio Tinto rose more than 1.5 percent each, while oil and gas majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell climbed more than 1 percent.

CHIPS ARE UP

Italian shares finished 0.2 percent higher and chipmakers across Europe were boosted by a surprisingly upbeat outlook from U.S.-based Micron Technology on Wednesday. Infineon rose more than 1 percent, while STMicro jumped 4.4 percent.

Some analysts stressed the longer-run hope offered to markets by both the Fed and the ECB's move to halt or even turn around monetary tightening.

"By turning as dovish as it has, the Fed perhaps creates better conditions for equities to perform well, for business sentiment to do better and that may come through in the euro area," said John Davies, G10 rates strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in London.

"Against this backdrop there's also Brexit, which is reaching its most nervous moment."

French President Emmanuel Macron warned British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that Britain would face a disorderly departure from the European Union if she fails to get parliamentary approval for her deal at the third attempt next week.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Patrick Graham and Susan Mathew; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Josephine Mason, Jon Boyle and Alexander Smith)

By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.73% 61.28 Delayed Quote.4.03%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -6.55% 98.12 Real-time Quote.-4.93%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS -5.48% 348.7 Delayed Quote.16.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.04% 380.69 Delayed Quote.13.81%
UBS GROUP -1.58% 12.16 Delayed Quote.0.98%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 633 M
EBIT 2019 8 490 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 37 385 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
P/E ratio 2020 11,80
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 58 751 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 87,4 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG4.03%67 113
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.39%365 572
NOVARTIS10.52%237 139
PFIZER-3.39%234 120
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.28%234 082
MERCK AND COMPANY7.42%211 867
