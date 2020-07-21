Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
* German stocks touch February highs on tech sector boost
* Eurozone banks rally on EU fund agreement optimism
* Slew of positive earnings also help sentiment
July 21 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit their highest since
early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a
landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a
coronavirus-induced slump.
An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3% to touch its
highest level since March 5.
The broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1%, also
hovering near March 5 high, amid growing optimism about a
COVID-19 treatment after promising early data from trials of
three potential vaccines.
EU leaders clinched a "historic" deal in the early hours of
Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five
days.
They hope the 750-billion-euro recovery fund and its related
1.1-trillion-euro 2017-2021 budget will help against the
continent's deepest recession since World War Two.
"Of course, there were compromises and it is not perfect but
the fact that the 27 leaders gave their seal of approval to the
EU jointly issuing debt was the proverbial Rubicon being crossed
that investors were watching the most avidly," Sean Darby,
global equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note.
Darby noted that aside from Italy and other southern states
being the biggest beneficiaries, environment friendly companies
will also benefit from the budget.
Blue-chip equities indexes of Spain and Italy
gained 1.7% and 2.0% respectively, while eurozone banks
jumped 3.3%.
A gauge of European stock market volatility sank to
its lowest since Feb. 25.
Germany's DAX surged to its highest since Feb. 24,
boosted by tech major SAP SE.
Bayer AG rose 1.9% after a California appeals
court reduced the amount of damages by 74% in a case claiming
its Roundup weed killer caused cancer.
Logitech International SA rose 3% after the maker
of computer peripherals raised its outlook for fiscal 2021.
Premium spirits maker Remy Cointreau SA gained
3.8% after it posted better-than-expected sales, due to
resilient consumption in the United States and Britain.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)