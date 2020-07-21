Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 04:25:29 am
63.325 EUR   +1.73%
04:08aEurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism
RE
03:14aBAYER AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:48aBayer Loses Roundup Appeal But Damages Are Reduced -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* German stocks touch February highs on tech sector boost

* Eurozone banks rally on EU fund agreement optimism

* Slew of positive earnings also help sentiment

July 21 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.

An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3% to touch its highest level since March 5.

The broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1%, also hovering near March 5 high, amid growing optimism about a COVID-19 treatment after promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines.

EU leaders clinched a "historic" deal in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

They hope the 750-billion-euro recovery fund and its related 1.1-trillion-euro 2017-2021 budget will help against the continent's deepest recession since World War Two.

"Of course, there were compromises and it is not perfect but the fact that the 27 leaders gave their seal of approval to the EU jointly issuing debt was the proverbial Rubicon being crossed that investors were watching the most avidly," Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note.

Darby noted that aside from Italy and other southern states being the biggest beneficiaries, environment friendly companies will also benefit from the budget.

Blue-chip equities indexes of Spain and Italy gained 1.7% and 2.0% respectively, while eurozone banks jumped 3.3%.

A gauge of European stock market volatility sank to its lowest since Feb. 25.

Germany's DAX surged to its highest since Feb. 24, boosted by tech major SAP SE.

Bayer AG rose 1.9% after a California appeals court reduced the amount of damages by 74% in a case claiming its Roundup weed killer caused cancer.

Logitech International SA rose 3% after the maker of computer peripherals raised its outlook for fiscal 2021.

Premium spirits maker Remy Cointreau SA gained 3.8% after it posted better-than-expected sales, due to resilient consumption in the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 1.59% 63.24 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
DAX 1.57% 13243.85 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 2.18% 67.88 Delayed Quote.44.45%
RÉMY COINTREAU 0.52% 135 Real-time Quote.22.65%
SAP SE 2.50% 142.82 Delayed Quote.15.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.93% 378.62 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.94% 829.9 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
04:08aEurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism
RE
03:14aBAYER AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:48aBayer Loses Roundup Appeal But Damages Are Reduced -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/20Bayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
07/20Bayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 260 M 50 607 M 50 607 M
Net income 2020 4 810 M 5 500 M 5 500 M
Net Debt 2020 30 793 M 35 209 M 35 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 61 156 M 69 980 M 69 926 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,42 €
Last Close Price 62,25 €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-14.50%69 980
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.56%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.69%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
NOVARTIS AG-10.38%193 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group