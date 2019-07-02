Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. judge to slash $80 million Roundup jury verdict: court hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said he would reduce an $80 million damage award against Bayer AG to $50 million or less in the case of a man who blamed his cancer on glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the jury's $75 million punitive damages award to plaintiff Edwin Hardeman in March could not stand.

"It's quite clear that under the Constitution I'm required to reduce the punitive damages award and it's just a question of how much," Chhabria said during a court hearing in which lawyers for both sides discussed the company's request to overturn the verdict. Chhabria said he would issue a ruling by the end of next week.

Following a four-week trial, a federal jury on March 27 awarded $5 million in compensatory and $75 million in punitive damages to Hardeman, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014.

U.S. Supreme Court rulings limit the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages to 9 to 1.

Chhabria said he was also considering reducing the compensatory damages award because Hardeman was now in full remission and unlikely to suffer as much as he had in the past.

Bayer, which bought Roundup maker Monsanto for $63 billion last year, says Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate are safe for human use and not carcinogenic.

The company faces lawsuits by more than 13,400 plaintiffs nationwide and a series of Roundup jury verdicts against Bayer have prompted its share price to plummet. Under pressure from activist shareholders, Bayer on Wednesday said it set up a committee to help resolve the litigation and hired an external lawyer to advise its supervisory board.

Bayer had asked Chhabria to completely reverse the jury verdict in Hardeman's case in light of scientific evidence and assessments by regulators finding glyphosate to be safe.

Brian Stekloff, a lawyer for Bayer, on Tuesday said Monsanto went "above and beyond" to meet regulatory requirements, warranting a complete reversal of the punitive damages award.

But Chhabria disagreed, saying jurors had seen sufficient evidence that Monsanto did not care whether its products cause cancer, instead focusing on undermining people who were raising concerns.

"There was nothing suggesting that anybody at Monsanto viewed this issue objectively or with any consideration for the life of human people," the judge said.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER AG
07:46pU.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUN : court hearing
RE
01:32pBAYER : Austrian Herbicide Ban Adds to Problems for Roundup Owner Bayer
DJ
08:58aBAYER : expands industry-leading digital farming platform in Argentina
PU
06/27BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
RE
06/27Activist investor Elliott's top European holdings
RE
06/27BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
RE
06/27BAYER : Supervisory Board takes action to address the glyphosate litigation and ..
AQ
06/27BAYER : Move to Address Glyphosate Litigation Cheers Markets
DJ
06/27BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
DJ
06/27Corporations take it on the chin in first Democratic debate
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 426 M
EBIT 2019 9 067 M
Net income 2019 3 494 M
Debt 2019 37 381 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 57 091 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,0  €
Last Close Price 60,5  €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG1.24%64 597
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.93%370 009
PFIZER-0.76%243 002
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.67%241 681
ROCHE HOLDING16.21%241 681
MERCK AND COMPANY10.91%218 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About