Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Anniversary podium: Wittmann reaches the rostrum in the 100th DTM race for BMW since 2012.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

Nürburgring. In BMW Team RMG's home race at the Nürburgring (GER), Marco Wittmann (GER) finished third to reach the podium in the BMW Driving Experience M4 DTM. After completing 40 laps, he was just 3.439 seconds behind the winner, René Rast (GER, Audi). Wittmann now has 137 points and is the best-placed BMW driver in the overall standings, in fifth place. The BMW drivers once again gave a strong team performance with five BMW M4 DTMs making it into the top ten, scoring a total of 45 points.

Behind Wittmann, Bruno Spengler (CAN, BMW Bank M4 DTM) secured fourth place. Joel Eriksson (SWE, BMW M4 DTM), Augusto Farfus (BRA, Shell BMW M4 DTM) and Philipp Eng (AUT, SAMSUNG BMW M4 DTM) followed in sixth, seventh and eighth positions. Timo Glock (GER) had to be content with 16th place after an early collision and subsequent drive-through penalty. As was the case on Saturday, BMW Team RBM claimed the fastest pit stop with Eriksson's car.

BMW Motorsport, BMW Team RBM and BMW Team RMG were competing in their 100th DTM race since BMW's comeback in 2012. Farfus and Spengler have been involved in every one of those 100 races.

The race weekend in the Eifel also saw the debut of the BMW M Motorsport Days. More than 300 domestic and international guests experienced a wide-ranging and spectacular programme of events. The highlights included a BMW M Driving Experience and taxi rides on the Nordschleife in the BMW M5. Visitors also had the chance to take a look at a very special exhibition car: the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupé. The new BMW M Town campaign also made its first appearance as part of the BMW M Motorsport Days. It also provided the first opportunity for the public to see the new BMW X3 M and the new BMW X4 M.

Reactions to Sunday's race at the Nürburgring:

Jens Marquardt (BMW Motorsport Director):

'Marco Wittmann did well to move up through the field today - and he was rewarded with a podium finish. Getting five cars into the top eight is a great result for BMW. Of course, after Bruno Spengler claimed second place on Saturday, we'd have liked to have topped the podium. However, all in all, we can definitely be satisfied with the race weekend here at the Nürburgring. I am very positive about the fact that we reached the podium and scored plenty of points in the 100th race since our DTM comeback in 2012. Congratulations are in order for René Rast, who put on a great performance this weekend with the 'clean sweep'. It was also an exciting weekend off track: BMW M Motorsport Days allowed us to thrill visitors from all over the world with BMW M. The appearance of our BMW M4 DTM on the Nordschleife on Sunday morning was another highlight. Now we will move on from the 'Green Hell' and start our meticulous planning as we look forward with enthusiasm to the race at Spielberg.'

Stefan Reinhold (Team Principal, BMW Team RMG):

'Firstly, thanks to our Nürburgring. It is lovely to claim a podium finish at our home race and the 100th race for BMW. A big thank you to our entire team and to Marco Wittmann, of course. He drove a great race today. We are battling our way to the front right now and we will already start looking forward to the next race this evening. We will be giving our all there again. Nonetheless, it was a good weekend overall. Our friends and family were very happy.'

Marco Wittmann (#11 BMW Driving Experience M4 DTM, BMW Team RMG - qualifying result: 9th place, race result: 5th place, points: 137):

'Starting from ninth, our objective was to move up as far as possible. I managed to do that. Of course, you want to top the podium at your team's home race but René Rast simply did a good job. We were a bit out of touch in the early phases. The first section of the race was extremely turbulent. I got into a few tricky positions and then lost a place to Paul di Resta. I was then able to work my way gradually back up. Of course, everyone benefited from the incident between Timo Glock and Lucas Auer. Overall, I am completely satisfied with third place. I drove a clean race and was close to the lead.'

Augusto Farfus (#15 Shell BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMG - qualifying result: 13th place, race result: 7th place, points: 48):

'I am happy with the result. I couldn't do much more than that from my starting position. We had a good racing pace and the car was running well but we will have to improve in qualifying if we want to place better in the race. Seventh position is OK but we will still have work to do.'

Timo Glock (#16 DEUTSCHE POST BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMR - qualifying result: 4th place, race result: 16th place, points: 119):

'It is a shame, as I think the car provided us with a good base. The start went well and then there was a fight with Gary Paffett on the first lap. I seem to have been a bit too optimistic after that with regard to the manoeuvre against Lucas Auer. I misjudged it. Sorry to Lucas - and sorry to my guys as well.'

Bart Mampaey (Team Principal, BMW Team RBM):

'Firstly, congratulations to René Rast on this perfect weekend. He scored 56 points, which is really extraordinary. All things considered, we had a good weekend. In the second race, we got three cars into the points, finishing fourth, sixth and eighth. There was a lot going on at the start. I think we asserted ourselves well. I would like to thank BMW and the team for all the hard work. After Misano, this represents another step forward. We hope this will continue at Spielberg.'

Philipp Eng (#25 SAMSUNG BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RMR - qualifying result: 3rd place, race result: 8th place, points: 92):

'I am definitely very pleased with our qualifying performance. We were so close to pole position, twice. We really do have to improve in the race. You always want to score more points when you start so far up the grid. Hopefully I will manage that at my home race at Spielberg.'

Bruno Spengler (#7 BMW Bank M4 DTM, BMW Team RBM - qualifying result: 8th place, race result: 4th place, points: 75):

'That was a good chase. The start went well and we were on the pace in the race. The car was not quite as good as yesterday. I had a few more problems with the balance during the race so we will have to analyse that, but I think that we made good progress by moving up from eighth to fourth. I am very pleased and will take this positive result with me to the next race.'

Joel Eriksson (#47 BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RBM - qualifying result: 10th place, race result: 6th place, points: 60):

'I think it was a really good race, our pace was great. The first stint went really well and the guys did a great job at the pit stop: we were the fastest. Everything went smoothly in the second stint too. I tried to overtake Gary Paffett but it just wasn't possible. But moving up from tenth to sixth is a great result and we scored some important points. Overall, it was a good weekend for BMW.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 15:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
05:52pANNIVERSARY PODIUM : Wittmann reaches the rostrum in the 100th DTM race for BMW ..
PU
08:07aINTERVIEW WITH CHARLY LAMM : “I remain connected to BMW with all my heart&..
PU
09/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Spengler reaches the podium for BMW – four BMW ..
PU
09/08Germany's diesel working group recommends hardware retrofits
RE
09/08WARM-UP ON THE NÜRBURGRING : First official presentation of the BMW X3 M and the..
PU
09/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Sam Lewitt to create BMW Open Work 2018. Artwork insp..
PU
09/07THE NEW BMW X2 M35I : M DNA for the most powerful compact Sports Activity Coupe.
PU
09/07ELECTRIFYING POWER FOR SUPREME DRIVI : the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance.
PU
09/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : “Hey BMW, now we’re talking!" BMWs are ab..
PU
09/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL heads to Laguna Seca with a lot of momen..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 737 M
EBIT 2018 9 744 M
Net income 2018 7 501 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 52 685 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.