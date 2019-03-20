Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/20 12:52:00 pm
71.995 EUR   -4.92%
12:17pBMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
RE
11:44aBMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
RE
09:48aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Warns of Significant Decrease in 2019 Profit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW, is seen ahead of the company's annual news conference in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW expects group pretax profit to fall by more than 10 percent this year and plans a sweeping 12 billion euro (10.3 billion pounds) savings and efficiency plan to help offset higher technology investment and currency costs.

The German carmaker last week reported a 7.9 percent fall in 2018 operating profit and said it would step up efficiency measures in anticipation of a difficult year in a sector grappling with the shift towards electric vehicles, Brexit uncertainty and global economic worries.

Group earnings before tax are expected to be significantly below 2018 levels, the company warned on Wednesday, leaving analysts wondering about a broader downturn in auto industry profitability. BMW shares fell 5 percent.

"If BMW is facing this kind of difficulty and feels the need to guide this cautiously, what does this tell us about the rest of the sector?," Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton said.

Mercedes has far fewer new products, while Audi seems to be facing more pricing pressure and VW is surely raising its development spending faster, Warburton added.

BMW was the only German premium automotive brand to buck a downturn in demand in China and the United States last year, and reaffirmed it expected vehicle deliveries to rise again in 2019 thanks to the rollout of new BMW 3-series, X5 and X7 models.

"Depending on how conditions develop, our guidance may be subject to additional risks; in particular, the risk of a no-deal Brexit and ongoing developments in international trade policy," BMW Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said.

BREXIT EXPECTATIONS

BMW continues to expect an orderly Brexit and said disruptions from a disorderly Brexit would be likely to normalise after four to six weeks.

The company sought to play down the prospect of a looming production shift from its plant in Oxford, England towards other plants in continental Europe if cross-border tariffs are introduced after Brexit.

"If tariffs are in the range of zero and 5 percent, the business case would not dramatically change," BMW production chief Oliver Zipse said, referring to Oxford's status as a production and export hub for the Mini.

A disorderly Brexit could result in tariffs of up to 10 percent and even then BMW would cope, given that it has built up production capacity in the Netherlands, BMW said.

BMW produced 211,660 cars in the Netherlands last year, a 39 percent increase. BMW uses contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar to build the BMW X1, the Mini hatch, Mini convertible and Mini countryman models at a Dutch plant in the town of Born.

BMW's Mini plant in Oxford made 234,501 Minis last year.

COST MEASURES

BMW said it plans to save 12 billion euros by the end of 2022 by cutting the number of available engine and gearbox combinations by 50 percent and slashing vehicle development times through increased software simulation.

The carmaker also said it will make structural changes at its plants and headquarters to trim overheads, and cut the size of its management board to 7 members from 8, following the retirement of Peter Schwarzenbauer.

BMW will seek to reduce the size of its workforce but ruled out forced redundancies. About 1,500 staff have taken early retirement and another 2,500 are eligible for retirement and early retirement, the company said.

Using software for developing vehicles will also help speed up development of new models by as much as a third.

"Among other savings, digital simulations and virtual validation could eliminate the need for some 2,500 expensive prototype vehicles by the year 2024," BMW said.

BMW said it expects the operating margin in its automotive division to fall to between 6 percent and 8 percent this year, below its 8-10 percent target.

Last year's automotive operating margin after special items, was 7.2 percent, making BMW the most profitable premium carmaker.

By contrast, Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered a 6.4 percent margin, while Audi delivered a 6 percent margin, analyst Marc-Rene Tonn said.

CEO'S CONTRACT

BMW sidestepped questions about whether Chief Executive Harald Krueger, 53, would receive a contract extension, which is due to be discussed this year if the supervisory board agrees.

Krueger was hired for a five-year term in May 2015 and it is customary for German companies to communicate a year before contract expiry whether a board member's contract will be extended.

Krueger's health was called into question after he collapsed on stage during his first major press conference in 2015. BMW blamed Krueger's fall on dizziness at the time.

BMW spokesman Maximilian Schoeberl said succession was "not a topic" being discussed.

BMW production chief Zipse and Klaus Froehlich, the company's board member responsible for development, as well as finance chief Peter are seen as potential replacements if Krueger does not remain as CEO.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman and Keith Weir)

By Edward Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -2.73% 784 Delayed Quote.3.07%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -4.61% 72.22 Delayed Quote.7.10%
DAIMLER AG -1.57% 51.98 Delayed Quote.15.14%
VOLKSWAGEN -2.18% 144.52 Delayed Quote.6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
12:17pBMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
RE
11:44aBMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
RE
09:48aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Warns of Significant Decrease in 2019 Profit
DJ
06:51aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Shares Tumble After Warning of Significantly Lowe..
DJ
05:49aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Sees 2019 Net Profit Well Below Last Year
DJ
05:40aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group sets strategic course for future
PU
05:40aSPORTY, ELEGANT, EXCLUSIVE : The first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.
PU
03/19BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport eager to get back to winnin..
PU
03/18BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group publishes Sustainable Value Report 2018.
PU
03/18BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Gets Major Engine Contract
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 984 M
EBIT 2018 9 094 M
Net income 2018 7 053 M
Finance 2018 15 722 M
Yield 2018 4,97%
P/E ratio 2018 7,06
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 49 211 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 81,1 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.10%55 843
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.82%194 824
VOLKSWAGEN6.46%85 808
DAIMLER AG15.14%64 173
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.41%53 941
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.86%49 930
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.