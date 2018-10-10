Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BMW raises stake in main China JV with $4.2 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 08:29pm EDT
Paris Auto Show

SHENYANG, China (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW will take majority control of its main China joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive, the first such move by a foreign carmaker as Beijing sets to relax ownership rules on foreign auto ventures in the market.

BMW will pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to raise its stake in the joint venture to 75 percent from the current 50 percent, the carmaker said in a statement. The deal will close in 2022 when rules capping foreign ownership are lifted.

The move should allow the carmaker to boost its profits in the world's top auto market and bolster a push to shift more production to the country amid a whipsawing trade war between China and the United States that has raised the cost of imports.

Beijing is looking to lure global carmaker to invest in China. It will relax a long-standing restriction capping foreign ownership of China auto businesses at 50 percent for new-energy vehicles this year and all auto ventures by 2022.

The rule changes already helped Tesla Inc to gain Beijing's approval for a wholly-owned China manufacturing and sales company in Shanghai. That marked the first time a foreign carmaker established a full presence in China without a partner.

BMW said in a statement the aim of the move was to help increase production capacity at its existing manufacturing sites in the northeastern city of Shenyang and "expand the localisation of additional models including new energy vehicles".

The term of the joint venture is to be extended to 2040 from 2028, the German automaker said.

($1 = 0.8673 euro)

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Shenyang and Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.36% 75.35 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD. 0.19% 10.76 End-of-day quote.-48.39%
TESLA -2.25% 256.88 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
08:43p15 YEARS BMW BRILLIANCE AUTOMOTIVE : BMW Group strengthens commitment to China
PU
08:29pBMW raises stake in main China JV with $4.2 billion deal
RE
07:56pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW Group increases stake in its joint venture wit..
RE
07:25pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group agrees Long-term Expansion of the Joint Ven..
EQ
03:41pT. Rowe Price raises bet on Tesla in vote of confidence for Musk
RE
11:14aVolkswagen names new America group CEO
RE
09:43aGermany's car industry says new EU anti-CO2 rules threaten jobs
RE
07:54aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW's key China JV to build a third plant in Liaoning..
RE
05:18aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL carrying two-win streak to Petit Le Mans..
PU
04:49aAUDI'S SCHOT WOULD LIKE TO BE LONG-T : Manager Magazin
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:41aEU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars 
10/09EU nations weigh CO2 car curbs 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 452 M
EBIT 2018 9 008 M
Net income 2018 7 047 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,08%
P/E ratio 2018 7,17
P/E ratio 2019 6,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 49 712 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 89,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.22%57 228
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.40%195 919
VOLKSWAGEN-11.96%84 077
DAIMLER-23.14%67 023
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.29%51 657
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-20.35%46 066
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.