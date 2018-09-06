Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/06 10:01:33 am
81.505 EUR   +0.31%
09:02aBAYERISCHE MOTO : A glimpse into the future by BMW i. "Making your o..
PU
09/05German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesel cars
RE
09/05Volvo reveals new robo-taxi in race to autonomy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : A glimpse into the future by BMW i. "Making your own wave."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:02am CEST
The following applies to consumption figures for vehicles with new type approval, September 2017 onward: The figures for fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and energy consumption are obtained in accordance with the specified measuring procedure (EC Regulation No. 715/2007), as issued and amended. The figures are for a basic-version vehicle in Germany. The bandwidths allow for differences in the choice of wheel and tire sizes and items of optional equipment and can be changed by the configuration.

Obtained on the basis of the new 'Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure ' (WLTP), the figures are converted back to the 'New European Driving Cycle' (NEDC) for the sake of comparability. Values other than those stated here may be used for the purposes of taxation and for other vehicle-related duties relating to CO2 emissions.

More information about official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be obtained from the 'guideline on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and current consumption of new passenger cars', available here: https://www.dat.de/co2/.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
09:02aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : A glimpse into the future by BMW i. "Making your own ..
PU
09/05German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesel cars
RE
09/05Volvo reveals new robo-taxi in race to autonomy
RE
09/05German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesels
RE
09/05Western European car sales jump 27 percent on emissions rules
RE
09/04Mercedes unveils electric car in direct German challenge to Tesla
RE
09/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group builds new Driving Simulation Centre in Mun..
PU
09/03Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Racer Michal Filla wins Alpe Adria Road Racing Ch..
PU
09/03Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 737 M
EBIT 2018 9 744 M
Net income 2018 7 501 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 7,15
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 52 810 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.43%61 685
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.93%198 151
VOLKSWAGEN-18.21%78 448
DAIMLER-23.33%67 204
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.88%52 264
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-13.91%50 228
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.