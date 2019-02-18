|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
18.02.2019 / 12:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
German: https://www.bmwgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
