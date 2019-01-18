Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW China JV Stake Increase Approved

By Nathan Allen



BMW AG (BMW.XE) said Friday that shareholders in Hong Kong voted in favor of the group's proposal to increase its stake in the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in China.

BMW said in October that it wanted to increase its ownership of the JV to 75% from 50%, following the relaxation of restrictions on foreign-ownership of China-based companies.

The stake increase is set to complete in 2022, when China fully lifts the requirement for auto makers in the country to operate as part of a joint venture with a local partner.

