Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions Costs--2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Shares in BMW AG fell by as much as 6% on Tuesday after the luxury car maker warned that emissions-related costs, product recalls and fierce price competition amid global trade disputes would dampen profit this year.

BMW said the main reason for the dimmer outlook was the cost of adjusting to new global rules for emissions testing to measure pollutants, greenhouse gas emissions, and fuel economy. The test, called world harmonized light vehicles test procedure, or WLTP, came into force in Europe in September and BMW racked up significant costs earlier in the year to adapt its vehicles to the new regime.

The profit warning comes amid a flurry of similar concerns from other companies in the sector, such as rival Daimler AG and supplier Continental AG, which have spoken out against disruptions to global markets and supply chains from political tensions and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Several industry analysts saw BMW's unexpected warning as a turning point in the industry, a sign that regulatory challenges and a volatile global trade environment would further hit sales and dent corporate profits. Analysts had expected weak auto industry performance in the three months to October to improve at the end of the year, but now fear it will continue.

"Today's warning has extinguished the idea that the sector will rally again after a well-flagged soft third-quarter," said Patrick Hummel, an automotive analyst at UBS.

Analysts cut their earnings outlook for BMW by about EUR1.2 billion ($1.4 billion), bringing consensus estimates down to about EUR9.7 billion.

When BMW set its original guidance for 2018 earlier this year, it said it expected a challenging year on account of around EUR1 billion in upfront costs to develop new technology and currency headwinds in the "mid-to-high three-digit million euro range."

That assessment now looks optimistic.

The company now said it anticipated full-year pre-tax profit for the entire company "to show a moderate decrease" from the previous year and revenue from its automotive businesses to be "slightly lower."

BMW had previously forecast a slight increase in automotive revenue and pretax earnings at about the same level as last year. In 2017, it reported pretax earnings of EUR10.7 billion and automotive revenue of EUR88.6 billion.

The Munich-based car maker also lowered the guidance on its profit margin in the automotive segment to "at least 7%" from a previous estimate of a range of 8% to 10%.

The company also cited increased goodwill and warranty costs associated with product recalls and the impact of price reductions on vehicles sold in China in the wake of the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. However, BMW declined to quantify the full financial impact of these issues.

The warning sent the company's shares down 5.7% to EUR78.75 in midafternoon trading in Frankfurt. They later recovered to EUR80.35, down 4%.

All major European auto makers gave up today's gains in the wake of BMW's profit warning. The biggest loser was Peugeot SA, which fell 2.5% after the news, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was least hit, falling 0.5%.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
04:48pGermany to hold another diesel summit to try to break deadlock
RE
04:46pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions..
DJ
04:21pBMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
RE
03:55pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions..
DJ
03:01pBMW Shares Tumble After Profit Warning Over Trade Tensions, Emissions Rules
DJ
01:49pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts 2018 Guidance on Testing Regulations, Trade ..
DJ
01:29pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group Adjusts Guidance For Current Financial Year
DJ
01:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group adjusts guidance for current financial year
EQ
09/24BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW racer Florian Brunet-Lugardon wins the French Eur..
PU
09/23GERMANY, CARMAKERS TO CONTINUE DIESE : transport minister
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 270 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.84%63 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%89 463
DAIMLER-18.63%70 517
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%55 996
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.22%49 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.