Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team gains further experience with the brand-new BMW S 1000 RR in Thailand.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 08:59am EDT

Buriram. On race Sunday at the 'Chang International Circuit' in Buriram, Thailand, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team continued to collect valuable data with the brand new BMW S 1000 RR. For the two riders, Tom Sykes (GBR) and Markus Reiterberger (GER), warm-up, Superpole Race and race two were on the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) programme. They completed more kilometres under race conditions to gain further experience for the development of the new Superbike. In the end, Reiterberger finished race two in eleventh place, while Sykes had to retire due to a technical problem.

In the Superpole race on early Sunday afternoon Sykes took the flag in tenth position while Reiterberger finished 14th. Sykes was therefore tenth on the grid for race two, held in the late afternoon local time, while Reiterberger started from 12th place. Both BMW riders made up positions at the start. As the race went on, Sykes was in ninth place but then experienced issues with the clutch and had to stop his bike at the side of the track. Reiterberger collected five more world championship points by finishing in 11th position.

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and WorldSBK will now return to Europe. The third round of the season will be held from 5th to 7th April at MotorLand Aragón near Alcañiz (ESP).

Quotes after race two at Buriram.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'The grid positions after the Superpole race met our expectations and were okay. The second main race, however, was rather disappointing for us, with Tom retiring and Markus having quite a gap to the front. Tom had to stop due to a slipping clutch. We will now analyse in detail what caused it. Markus was able to collect a few points by finishing 11th. Now we need to take advantage of the short break to complete the next updates at the factory, taking the next steps on our way forward.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'Tom had a great Superpole race. Again, we were focusing on the top ten positions. He got a really good start, got pushed wide a little bit on turn one but worked his way through. By the time he was in turn three, he was in a strong position. He settled in with a good routine and got a strong finish. Tom's main race unfortunately suddenly came to a close. He had settled into a good rhythm, the track was just coming to him, the lap times had started to drop but then unfortunately he had a technical issue that dropped him out. Markus really struggled today finding a comfortable bike, which has been a problem all weekend. He could not find a good feeling with the chassis, especially with the front end. Until we can give him that real comfortable feel he's struggling to really push to close the gap towards the front guys. We have to be happy still overall for the weekend in Buriram - disappointing with the DNF for Tom - but I think we still go away with a lot of positives and are looking forward to Aragón.'

Tom Sykes: 'After a couple of laps I felt that something was wrong. It's a bit frustrating because we had made a change to the bike and it really felt good. On the positive side I'm really surprised to come here to this race circuit and to be inside the top ten with our disadvantage on the straight, so to be inside the top ten is really promising in my opinion. Honestly, in the approach and entry of many corners, the chassis and the set-up on the BMW S 1000 RR is really an advantage compared to our competition so overall there are quite a lot of positives for me to take. The negative is obviously, as we saw at Phillip Island, that we are giving a lot away on the straights but hopefully that won't be a problem anymore in the not so distant future.'

Markus Reiterberger: 'In the Superpole race, I had a great start and was right behind Tom after the first corner. I also had nice battles on the opening laps, but then another rider almost got me off the bike and I had to go straight. As a result, I lost six positions. When I then made a mistake, the race was more or less over for me. In the main race I struggled with the issue that has been causing us difficulties all weekend: that I could not delay the bike well enough and I had no feeling for the front of the bike. We tried to get a grip on that and improved things step by step, but unfortunately it just was not enough over the distance, especially when it got hotter and the grip level went down. Our gap towards the front mainly results from the time lost on the straights, but I'm not worried about that. Here I trust the guys in the factory that we get more power, and then the results will be better as well. But I have to continue to work on getting confidence in the front wheel when turning in and in the corners.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 12:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
08:59aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team gains further experience w..
PU
02:14aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL comes fourth and seventh in the GTLM cla..
PU
03/16BMW MOTORRAD WORLDSBK TEAM IN THAILA : Both BMW S 1000 RRs in the points in the ..
PU
03/16&LDQUO;BMW M MOTORSPORT SUPER WEEKEN : BMW Team MTEK claims podium finish at Seb..
PU
03/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW, Mercedes-Benz lower prices in China after VAT dr..
RE
03/15BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
03/15&LDQUO;BMW M MOTORSPORT SUPER WEEKEN : Countdown has started to the first of two..
PU
03/15Honda says any Brexit delay must be long enough to give stability
RE
03/15Honda says any Brexit delay must be long enough to give stability
RE
03/15BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Still Preparing for No-Deal Brexit Despite Vote B..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 046 M
EBIT 2018 9 086 M
Net income 2018 7 033 M
Finance 2018 15 739 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 6,93
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 48 169 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 81,5 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.18%49 666
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.