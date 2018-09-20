Log in
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorrad presents "Rent A Ride"..

0
09/20/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

Enjoy motorcycling whenever you feel like it without have to own a motorcycle yourself - BMW Motorrad will be making this possible in future with its dealer-based short-term rental service Rent A Ride. A website with smartphone capability enables customers to select the model of their choice. Availability is checked at all participating Rent A Ride partner dealerships in real time. The vehicle booking can then be finalised in the customer's selected region - complete with matching accessories and rider equipment if required. The selected motorcycle is then prepared for pick-up at the BMW Motorrad dealership in advance and the customer is given a professional briefing.

In this way, BMW Motorrad continues to expand the BMW Group's program of future-oriented activities in the area of mobility services. An on-demand mobility scheme for BMW automobiles has been available since 2011 - DriveNow.

Timo Resch, Head of International Sales and Marketing BMW Motorrad: 'Mobility services are a future focus area that forms one of the cornerstones of our corporate strategy. By offering Rent A Ride, BMW Motorrad is advancing the BMW Group's development towards becoming a customer-oriented mobility company. If the first season of Rent A Ride goes according to expectations, the aim will be to expand the scheme to cover the full extent of the BMW Motorrad sales network.

BMW Motorrad will be launching its digital, dealer-based short-term rental service Rent A Ride in September 2018 in Germany, Austria and France, involving two selected BMW Motorrad sales partners in each country. Henning Putzke, Head of BMW Motorrad Germany: 'This new mobility scheme gives our customers an attractive and straightforward way of familiarising themselves closely with a wide range of our BMW motorcycle models on a non-binding basis - by taking a weekend trip, for instance.'

Details about the rental offers and further information can be found under www.rentaride.com

You will find press material on BMW motorcycles and BMW Motorrad rider equipment in the BMW Group PressClub atwww.press.bmwgroup.com.

In case of queries please contact:

Tim Diehl-Thiele, Head of Communications BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 89 382 57505 Fax: +49 89 382-7061001

Markus Sagemann, Head of Product and Lifestyle Communications MINI, BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 89 382-68796, Fax: +49 89 382-23927

Internet: www.press.bmw.de

E-mail: presse@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2017, the BMW Group sold over 2,463,500 passenger vehicles and more than 164,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2017 was € 10.655 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.678 billion. As of 31 December 2017, the BMW Group had a workforce of 129,932 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupview

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:07:09 UTC
