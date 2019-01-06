Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 01/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

Formula E: Marco Wittmann and Bruno Spengler to test the BMW iFE.18.

Just one day after the second race of the season in Marrakech (MAR), BMW i Andretti Motorsport will attend next Sunday's official rookie test for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with two BMW works drivers and DTM champions at the wheel of the BMW iFE.18. As well as Bruno Spengler (CAN), who has already had several outings in the BMW iFE.18, Marco Wittmann (GER) will make his debut in the Formula E car. 'I am very excited about taking to the track in a fully-electric race car for the first time,' said Wittmann. 'Up to now, I have only followed Formula E from afar. I am fascinated to see how it feels to drive a car like the BMW iFE.18. I think the new Formula E cars are very appealing to us drivers. I am very much looking forward to it and am excited to see how much I enjoy it. My heart beats for the DTM, but I think it is important to keep broadening your horizon. Fortunately, BMW Motorsport has a very diverse programme, which allows us to gain experience in many different cars.'

24h Dubai: 13 BMW cars to contest first endurance highlight of the season.

The first major endurance race of the year is just around the corner: the 24 Hours of Dubai (UAE), from 10th to 12th January. BMW customer racing teams will be out in force, with a wide range of BMW cars. Leading the charge will be the eight BMW M4 GT4s registered for the race. British GT champions Century Motorsport and the 3Y Technology team will each field two cars in the GT4 class. Securtal Sorg Rennsport, Hofor Racing powered by Bonk Motorsport, MRS GT-Racing and RHC Jorgensen/Strom will each compete with one car. 3Y Technology will also run a BMW M6 GT3 in the A6 class. In the CUP1 class, fun-M Motorsport and DUWO Racing will both field a BMW M235i Racing. They are joined in the race by a BMW M3 run by the G & R motorsport team in the A3 class and a BMW M3 in the SPX category, run by the Cor Euser Racing team. The race starts at 15:00 local time on Friday 11th January.