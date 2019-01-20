Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 03/2019.

01/20/2019 | 02:09pm EST

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

In 2019, Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) will be the first South African driver to compete in the DTM. In this interview, the new BMW works driver talks about his great DTM dream, expectations for his maiden season and the continuation of a family tradition.

Three questions for... Sheldon van der Linde.

Sheldon, how does it feel to be a BMW DTM driver?
Sheldon van der Linde: 'It feels quite unreal at the moment I have to say. I think by the time I'm standing at the grid in Hockenheim it will feel more real. Before that there is a lot of preparation that has to be done. The DTM has always been a dream of mine. To reach that goal is such a relief and an achievement that brings motivation. And for sure I'm very excited to join the BMW family as well.'

What has been your connection to BMW in the past?
Van der Linde: 'My dad has been driving for BMW in South Africa for many years as a works driver as well. That is a very cool connection. It feels fantastic to continue the family tradition in that way and I'm very excited to keep the name 'van der Linde' high in the BMW family.'

What are your expectations for your maiden DTM season?
Van der Linde: 'Of course it is not going to be easy at all. It's the best touring car championship in the world for a reason. It's all the best drivers in one series. It's not going to be easy and I will have a lot to learn, especially coming from GT3. But I know I have the right team around me to support me in that way to really get the best out of the complete package, so I'm very confident that we can do a good job. Like I said, there are a lot of things that need to be done, and I'm really looking forward to Hockenheim in May.'

--

24h Daytona: Farfus to compete in #25 BMW M8 GTE.

BMW Team RLL has substituted a driver in the line-up for this weekend's Rolex 24 At Daytona (USA). BMW works driver Augusto Farfus (BRA) will take the place of Tom Blomqvist (GBR) who has experienced delays with his visa application. Farfus will share the #25 BMW M8 GTE with Connor De Phillippi (USA), Philipp Eng (AUT) and Colton Herta (USA). Farfus has raced with BMW Team RLL four times previously at Daytona - in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 with a best finish of second in 2015. Blomqvist is expected to re-join the #25 car roster for Sebring (USA) and the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. 'I'm very disappointed that I am unable to race at Daytona,' said Blomqvist. 'I will be back home with my fingers crossed for the whole team and looking forward to returning at Sebring.' Farfus: 'I love the Rolex 24 At Daytona. I know the team, the car and the circuit very well and am ready for this challenge.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 19:08:08 UTC
