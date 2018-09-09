Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 31/2018.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

DTM: Tomczyk on the Nordschleife in the BMW M4 DTM.

On Sunday morning, BMW works driver Martin Tomczyk (GER) hit the track for a very special drive during the DTM weekend at the Nürburgring (GER). At the wheel of the DEUTSCHE POST BMW M4 DTM race taxi, the 2011 DTM champion drove two laps of the legendary Nordschleife, each covering more than 20 kilometres. DTM races took place on this circuit until 1993. Tomczyk was on-site to cover the race events as a race expert for SAT.1 TV. His next appearance in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the BMW M8 GTE is scheduled for 14th October, at Fuji (JPN).

You can find a video clip of the BMW M4 DTM driving on the Nordschleife here:

http://bit.ly/BMWM4DTM_Nordschleife

Three questions for... Martin Tomczyk.

Martin, how did it feel to be driving a DTM car on the Nordschleife?

Martin Tomczyk: 'The Nordschleife in a DTM car - drivers get goose bumps just thinking about it. That was a very special premiere for me. I have already driven on the Nordschleife in various cars. This weekend was my first time in the 'Green Hell' in a BMW M4 DTM. I have to admit that I had the jitters a bit, as the Nordschleife is just totally different. A DTM car is set up to deal with flatter circuits and sprint races. Nonetheless, I was pretty fast, thanks to the sensational aerodynamics that a DTM car provides. The whole event was a great challenge - and it wasn't so easy keeping the car on the track.'

You are working as an expert pundit for the TV channel SAT.1 at this DTM weekend. Was it fun working in the world of media?

Tomczyk: 'Definitely. Up to now, I had been in front of the camera and the microphone as a driver, but this time I had a totally different perspective. Of course, it is a new challenge that is great fun but also requires a certain level of preparation. The SAT.1 crew is extremely professional. It was great to work with the team. And seeing the fans enjoying fantastic races like those we saw at the Nürburgring makes it all the more fun to work as a TV expert.'

Your next stop as a racing driver is Japan. You will be competing at the historic Fuji circuit in the FIA WEC with the BMW M8 GTE. What are your expectations of the race?

Tomczyk: 'I have not yet raced at Fuji, but as you could see at the last race at Silverstone, our performance is a bit lacking compared to the competition. It would be nice to be battling for a podium finish at Fuji. We have prepared really well and I am very much looking forward to it. I am ready.'

ADAC GT Masters: BMW Team Schnitzer just misses out on podium.

At the penultimate race in this year's ADAC GT Masters, the fans at the Sachsenring (GER) saw two spectacular races. Saturday's thriller featured two safety car periods, and BMW Motorsport Junior Mikkel Jensen (DEN) and Timo Scheider (GER) claimed fourth place in the #42 BMW M6 GT3. Jensen took the BMW Team Schnitzer car to fifth place in qualifying. The BMW Motorsport Junior was able to gain one place at the start. After the mandatory pit stop and driver changeover, Scheider defended fourth place to the finishing line. Although the duo only just missed out on the podium in the overall standings, Jensen/Scheider were still able to celebrate on the rostrum. Fourth place in Saturday's race also meant third place in the Junior Cup. However, that result is yet to be confirmed, due to the announcement of an appeal procedure. Sunday's ADAC GT Masters event also provided fans with plenty of GT action, featuring safety car periods and a race stoppage. After completing qualifying in the morning, Jensen and Scheider started the final race of the Sachsenring weekend from 16th place. They gradually moved up through the field during the 37 race laps, finishing in ninth position.

BMW Motorsport Junior Dennis Marschall (GER) and Victor Bouveng (SWE) endured some bad luck in the second BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 however. On Saturday, they had to retire from the race on the 34th lap. They then improved by 15 positions during the second race, crossing the finishing line in 17th place. Jens Klingmann (GER) and Christopher Zöchling (AUT) shared driving duties in the MRS GT-Racing Team #14 BMW M6 GT3. The duo claimed 13th place in Saturday's race. They were forced to retire early from the second race on Sunday. The action continues in the ADAC GT Masters in two weeks. The season finale will take place at Hockenheim (GER) on 22nd and 23rd September.

Italian GT Championship: BMW Team Italia competing at Vallelunga.

After a summer break lasting nearly two months, the Italian GT moved into the home stretch for the 2018 season at Vallelunga (ITA). The experienced Stefano Comandini (ITA) shared driving duties with young Dutchman Max Koebolt in the BMW Team Italia #15 BMW M6 GT3. The duo secured sixth and seventh places in the races on Saturday and Sunday.

CTSC: BimmerWorld Racing wins at Laguna Seca.

Nick Galante and Devin Jones (both USA) from Team BimmerWorld Racing continue to enjoy success in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSC). At the 'Laguna Raceway' (USA) in California, they celebrated their fourth win of the season in the ST class in the #81 BMW 328i. In a thrilling battle for the win, the BMW moved into the lead after eleven laps and stayed ahead until the finish. This victory sees BMW return to the top of the manufacturers' standings. BMW is two points ahead of the closest challenger approaching the final race of the season. The best-placed BMW in the overall standings for the race was also competing for the BimmerWorld Racing team: the duo of James Clay and Tyler Cooke (both USA) secured eleventh place in the #82 BMW M4 GT4.

GT4 France: More top-ten finishes for BMW teams.

GT4 France visited Magny-Cours (FRA) this weekend. In Saturday's first race, the #101 BMW M4 GT4 of 3Y Technology was the best-placed BMW, in ninth position with Gilles Vannelet and Enzo Guibbert (both FRA) at the wheel. In the AM class, Didier Moureu and Alain Grand (both FRA) claimed second place in the #77 BMW M4 GT4, also from the 3Y Technology team. In the second race, the duo of Vannelet/Guibbert secured sixth place. They were followed by Ronald Basso and Romain Monti (both FRA) in seventh position. Michael Petit and Romain Brandela (both FRA) celebrated the class win in the AM class.