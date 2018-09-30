Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Motorsport News – Issue 34/2018.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

BTCC: Colin Turkington, BMW and WSR win the Driver, Manufacturer and Team titles.

Colin Turkington (GBR) is the new British Touring Car Champion. The 36-year-old wrapped up the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) title in the penultimate race of the season on Sunday at Brands Hatch (GBR). He became the seventh driver in the history of the BTCC to win the championship three times. West Surrey Racing team had even more cause for celebration at the season finale by winning the Teams' title, while BMW was victorious in the Manufacturers' Championship. As such, all three titles available in the 2018 BTCC went to the BMW 125i M Sport.

Andrew Jordan (GBR) also impressed in the Brands Hatch finale. After finishing eighth in race one, he came home in third place in the second race of the day having climbed five positions to earn his spot on the podium. Jordan then finished ninth in the final race of the season.BMW Motorsport Junior Ricky Collard (GBR) was again standing in for his father Rob Collard (GBR). He finished 16th, 22ndand 13thin the last three races of the 2018 season.

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: Two BMW M6 GT3s in the top-ten.

Philipp Eng (AUT) and Tom Blomqvist (GBR) were hopeful of winning the Drivers' title ahead of the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Barcelona (ESP). Eng shared the cockpit of the ROWE Racing team #99 BMW M6 GT3 with Alexander Sims (GBR) and Jesse Krohn (FIN). Blomqvist (GBR) raced with Nick Catsburg (NED) and Jens Klingmann (GER) in the #98 BMW M6 GT3. While Eng and his fellow drivers crossed the 'Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya' (ESP) finish line in eighth place after three hours of racing, Blomqvist had to settle for ninth place at the 4.655-kilometre circuit. Eng eventually ended the season in fourth place in the Drivers' Championship with 47 points. Blomqvist followed in fifth place with 45 points to his name. In the Am-Cup category of the Barcelona race, Henry Walkenhorst, Ralf Oeverhaus and Immanuel Vinke (all GER) finished fourth in the #36 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

GT4 France: Top-ten result for Beitske Visser.

BMW Motorsport Junior Beitske Visser (NED) was in action in Barcelona (ESP) this weekend. She contested both races in the French GT4 Championship for the 3Y Technology team. On Sunday, she and team-mate Akhil Rabindra (IND) were the best-placed BMW drivers in eighth place - followed by Laurent Hurgon and Julien Piguet (both FRA) in a BMW M4 GT4 run by BMW Team France. An incident meant that Visser and Rabindra had to settle for 20th place in Saturday's opening race. Hurgon and Piguet finished eighth, making them the only BMW drivers in the top ten. In total, six BMW M4 GT4s competed in both races.

Blancpain GT Sports Club: Finale to season in Barcelona.

Karim Ojjeh (KSA) suffered misfortune in the Blancpain GT Sports Club when after 18 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (ESP), the main race came to a premature end for the Saudi driver. The weekend had started promisingly for the Boutsen Ginion Racing driver with the #2 BMW M6 GT3 finishing second in both qualifying and the qualifying race on Saturday. While the retirement in the final race of the season was disappointing, Ojjeh had already wrapped up the title in the Blancpain GT Sports Club at the start of September, courtesy of victory at the Hungaroring (HUN). Jean-Paul Buffin (FRA), in the 3Y Technology BMW M6 GT3, finished 15th in the main race.