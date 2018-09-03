Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Racer Michal Filla wins Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship title.

Munich. The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family claimed its third title of 2018: Michal Filla (CZE) was crowned champion in the Superstock class of the Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship (AARR STK) with races to spare. Filla won one race and finished runner-up in the other at the Red Bull Ring (AUT). Karel Hanika (CZE) won two races in the Superbike class (AARR SBK). Meanwhile, Ondrej Jezek (CZE), Dominik Juda (CZE) and Arnaud Friedrich (GER) also claimed podium finishes in the races at the Red Bull Ring.

Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship at the Red Bull Ring, Austria.

It was only a matter of time until Michal Filla (CZE) won the title in the Superstock class of the Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship (AARR STK). The BMW Sikora Motorsport rider travelled to the penultimate event of the season at the Red Bull Ring (AUT) with a commanding lead.

Filla wrapped up the championship in the first of the two races on Saturday, claiming his ninth victory in race nine of the season to ensure he was crowned champion with races still to come. Second place went to Dominik Juda (CZE) from the TME racing team.

The newly-crowned champion suffered his first defeat of the season in race two on Sunday - although even that was a close-run thing. Filla came home second, just 0.243 seconds behind winner Adrian Pasek (POL / Yamaha). Arnaud Friedrich (GER / Team LRP Poland) joined them on the podium in third place.

In the Superbike class (AARR SBK), the Mercury Racing Team was back in action, having recently been forced to miss races due to the schedule clash with the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). The team hit the ground running with Karel Hanika (CZE) winning both races on his BMW S 1000 RR. His team-mate Ondrej Jezek (CZE) finished third to claim a spot on the podium in race one, before coming home fourth in race two.

MFJ Superbike All Japan Road Race Championship at Autopolis, Japan.

The MFJ Superbike All Japan Road Race Championship (MFJ) was at Autopolis (JPN) at the weekend. BMW rider Tomoya Hoshino (JPN) from the Tone RT Syncedge 4113 team finished 19th in the JSB1000 race.