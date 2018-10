--BMW would shift some production of its Mini vehicles to the Netherlands from the U.K. in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said, Reuters reports.

--Mr. Krueger said the company isn't preparing for hard Brexit as its main scenario, but sees a 50% chance of it taking place, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2IvxvGb

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com