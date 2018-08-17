Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW i collaborates with the Munich pop-up hotel The Lovelace.

Munich. A place to stay the night, a cultural centre, a show stage, a dialogue forum and a party location all in one - this is the Munich pop-up hotel The Lovelace. Housed in walls that are more than 100 years old, architecture is combined with interior design and performance culture to create a synthesis of the arts that is limited in duration to this year and the beginning of next year - specifically geared to the appeal of spontaneous improvisation and highly individual style. BMW i has been involved in a collaborative project with the operators of this unique hotel and event project since the beginning of 2018. A shuttle service is provided for the guests of The Lovelace in the form of strikingly designed BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) and BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km). The BMW Group uses the workshop and meeting rooms on the upper floor of the building so as to enable meetings between employees and visitors to take place in an unconventional atmosphere. This makes the premium automobile manufacturer part of the innovative hotel concept, which aims to provide a creative space and meeting forums behind a historical facade at the centre of the Bavarian capital.

As the automobile partner to The Lovelace, BMW i offers sustainable transportation that is stylishly distinctive. The two BMW i3 supplied for the shuttle service feature a special body wrapping. Their striking graphics illustrate the significant presence now established by electrified BMW i automobiles on the world's roads and the extent of CO 2 reduction which can be achieved by increased use of electromobility. The more than 100 000 units of the BMW i3 sold to date have already covered over two billion kilometres on a locally emissions-free basis, for example. As can be read on the BMW i3s supplied for the shuttle service, this corresponds to some 50 000 Earth orbits. The sum total of CO 2 emissions saved as compared to the use of automobiles with conventional engines is approximately 250 000 tons. In order to save the same amount of carbon dioxide in the natural environment, 18 million beech trees would need to be additionally planted, each 23 metres high. This message is conveyed on the wrapping of the BMW i3.

The pop-up hotel The Lovelace is installed on the premises of the former Bavarian State Bank between Munich cathedral and Odeonsplatz in Kardinal-Faulhaber-Straße, right at the heart of Munich's historical centre. In this building dating back to 1893, an area of 4 800 square metres has been elaborately redesigned. On two of the storeys - most recently used as meeting and office facilities by Hypovereinsbank - 30 individually designed guest rooms have been fitted and furnished. The Lovelace also houses several bars, a café, event studios and a number of pop-up shops. These facilities are open to the public and serve as an event centre for different activities each day. Fashion shows, art performances, readings, concerts and film screenings provide ample inspiration and opportunities for cultural exchange, not just for hotel guests but for all other visitors, too.