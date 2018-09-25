Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW lowers full-year guidance blaming price wars, trade conflicts

09/25/2018 | 01:54pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: BMW annual news conference in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it would not meet its full-year target of achieving a flat pretax profit and lowered its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition in the wake of new emissions rules.

BMW's shares by fell 3.9 percent after the carmaker joined rival Daimler and a raft of suppliers who earlier this year blamed a global trade conflict and a price war triggered by new emissions rules for hurting profits.

The industry-wide shift to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test standards (WLTP) in September has led to significant supply distortions in several European markets and unexpectedly intense competition, BMW said.

As a result, full-year pretax profit is expected to moderately decrease, rather than remaining on par with last year's level, BMW said.

The operating margin in the automotive segment is now expected to be at least 7 percent, rather than in line with the previously stated group target corridor of at least 8-10 percent, BMW explained.

In August BMW affirmed its full-year targets but analysts at Evercore ISI on Monday doubted BMW's ability to meet its full-year pretax profit target.

The introduction of WLTP forced carmakers to withhold some non-conforming models from sale, prompting these carmakers to push other models with discount strategies so they could maintain market share.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -3.87% 80.06 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
DAIMLER -1.78% 55.09 Delayed Quote.-18.63%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 270 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.84%63 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%89 463
DAIMLER-18.63%70 517
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%55 996
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.22%49 028
