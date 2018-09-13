Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW model update measures for autumn 2018.

Munich. New items of optional equipment and additional engine variants will increase the appeal and variety of the BMW model line-up in autumn 2018. A new variant powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine will be added to the BMW X1 and BMW X2 ranges from November 2018. And there will also be newcomers to the drive system portfolio for the BMW X3. A large number of additional BMW models will meet the Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard from autumn 2018. This means more than 190 BMW models will now conform with the emissions regulations not due to come into force for all newly registered cars until September 2019.

The Edition M Sport Shadow available for the BMW 1 Series range from November 2018 exudes a particularly dynamic allure. Also in November 2018, the Advantage Plus model will be added to the BMW X2 range. The functionality of the optional Comfort Access will be optimised for many current BMW models. And from autumn 2018 there will be more ways to use the BMW Digital Key. Keyless access to the car will be possible not only using a compatible mobile phone, but also with the new Key Card from BMW.

New model variants for the BMW X1 and BMW X2.

A new variant with a four-cylinder diesel engine and front-wheel drive will be added to both the BMW X1 and BMW X2 model ranges from November 2018. The new BMW X1 sDrive20d (fuel consumption combined: 4.6 l/100 km [61.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 122 g/km) and BMW X2 sDrive20d (fuel consumption combined: 4.7 - 4.4 l/100 km [60.1 - 64.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 123 - 115 g/km) will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, whose 140 kW/190 hp is channelled to the front wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Both models accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.9 seconds.

Added to which, from autumn 2018 the 110 kW/150 hp four-cylinder diesel engine in the BMW X2 xDrive18d can also link up as an option with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. In this configuration, the BMW X2 xDrive18d will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.4 seconds, and post combined fuel consumption of 4.9 - 4.7 litres per 100 kilometres (57.7 - 60.1 mpg imp) and CO2 emissions of 130 - 123 grams per kilometre

More than 190 BMW models now meet the Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard.

Around 190 BMW models have met the requirements of the exacting Euro 6d-TEMP exhaust standard - which comes into force for all newly registered cars in September 2019 - since July 2018. The cars concerned range from conventionally powered models with petrol or diesel engines to BMW i and BMW iPerformance models and the high-performance sports cars from BMW M GmbH. The petrol-engined models are fitted with a gasoline particulate filter to minimise their emissions, while exhaust gas treatment for the diesel models comprises a diesel particulate filter, a NOx storage catalyst and an SCR catalyst with AdBlue injection to reduce nitric oxide emissions.

In autumn 2018 the line-up of models equipped to meet the future emissions standard will expand once again. The BMW 530d Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 5.2 - 5.1l/100 km [54.3 - 55.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 138 - 134 g/km) and BMW 530d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 5.5 - 5.3 l/100 km [51.4 - 53.3 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 144 - 140 g/km), the BMW 530d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 5.6 - 5.4 l/100 km [50.4 - 52.3 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 146 - 143 g/km) and BMW 530d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 5.9 - 5.8 l/100 km [47.9 - 48.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 156 - 153 g/km), the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 5.7 - 5.6 l/100 km [49.6 - 50.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 149 - 147 g/km) and BMW 540d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 6.0 - 5.9 l/100 km [47.1 - 47.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 159 - 156 g/km), the BMW M550d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.4 - 6.3 l/100 km [44.1 - 44.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 168 - 166 g/km) and BMW M550d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 6.6 - 6.5 l/100 km [42.8 - 43.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 174 - 172 g/km) will now also meet the tougher regulations. The BMW 630d Gran Turismo (fuel consumption combined: 5.5 - 5.3 l/100 km [51.4 - 53.3 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 145 - 139 g/km), the BMW 630d xDrive Gran Turismo (fuel consumption combined: 5.9 - 5.6 l/100 km [47.9 - 50.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 155 - 141 g/km) and the BMW 640d xDrive Gran Turismo (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 - 5.9 l/100 km [45.6 - 47.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 162 - 157 g/km) also fulfil the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

Flying the flag for driving pleasure: the Edition M Sport Shadow for the BMW 1 Series range.

With their powerful engines and either the brand's customary rear-wheel-drive or intelligent all-wheel drive, the BMW 1 Series models exude a level of sporting prowess unrivalled in the premium compact segment. And the new Edition M Sport Shadow available from November 2018 will highlight the unmistakeable driving pleasure served up by the BMW 1 Series 3-door and BMW 1 Series 5-door to particularly striking effect. The Edition M Sport Shadow replaces the M Sport variant in the line-up and adds a host of new and distinctive features to the outgoing model's specific design and equipment items for the interior and exterior. These include LED headlights with black inserts, LED front foglamps, dark rear lights, a BMW kidney grille frame in High-gloss Black and exhaust tailpipes in Black Chrome. The Edition M Sport Shadow variant for the BMW 1 Series also includes Jet Black 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. Inside the car, the aura of sporting flair is accentuated by a BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite and exclusive sports seats in textile Corner Anthracite with grey accents.

New equipment line for the BMW X2: the Advantage Plus model.

Eye-catching individuality is a signature character trait of the BMW X2. And the variety of equipment and appointments available for the compact Sports Activity Coupe will expand once again in autumn 2018 with the arrival of the Advantage Plus model. The new equipment line adds the lighting package, sports seats for the driver and front passenger, a BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite and interior trim strips in High-gloss Black with accent strips in Pearl-effect Chrome to the otherwise optional automatic climate control, Cruise Control with braking function, Park Distance Control with rear-mounted sensors and automatic boot lid operation already offered by the Advantage model. Meanwhile, the particularly alluring looks of the new model variant are accentuated by Ferric Grey 18-inch light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design with polished finish, BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim, LED headlights with extended features and LED front foglamps.

From November 2018, M sports seats and M seat belts will be available as additional options for BMW X2 models specified with the M Sport or M Sport X equipment line.

BMW Digital Key and BMW Key Card for keyless vehicle access and engine ignition.

The BMW Digital Key available for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe and new BMW X5 (if Comfort Access is specified) allows the car to be unlocked and locked using the customer's smartphone. Once inside, the engine can be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the wireless charging or smartphone tray. The Digital Key is available as part of the BMW Connected app, can be shared with up to five people and can be used with selected Near Field Communication (NFC)-compatible smartphones. Alternatively, the new BMW Key Card will be available from November 2018. This sophisticated key card likewise has NFC technology and therefore offers the same functionality as a similarly equipped smartphone. The BMW Key Card can also be passed on to the relevant parties if the car is at the workshop, has broken down or the customer is using a valet parking service.

An overview of the new BMW models for autumn 2018* BMW X1 Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle

(l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X1 sDrive20d 140/190 4.6 122 BMW X2 Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle

(l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X2 sDrive20d 140/190 4.7 - 4.4 123 - 115

* All new models available from the start of production in November 2018 / January 2019

