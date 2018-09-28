Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
  News  
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW's independent German dealers agree to sign new contracts

09/28/2018 | 06:50pm CEST
The 88th Geneva International Motor Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW's association of independent German car dealerships advised its members to sign new long-term contracts with the carmaker before a deadline at the end of the month to avoid disruptions to the sale of cars and spare parts.

The agreement came hours ahead of a deadline that could have paralysed distribution and service channels, and followed binding assurances from the carmaker that it would address the dealers' outstanding concerns.

The carmaker had proposed new terms to the dealers in August that would have left them with significantly less income. The dispute with the dealers comes as global trade tensions and tougher emissions standards are pressuring BMW's profitability.

"We recommend that our members sign the new contracts," the leadership of the dealers' association said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

The association, which counts 550 independent dealerships, said it would continue talks with the company to iron out remaining differences over the five-year contracts that will enter force on Oct. 1.

The dealers account for an estimated 11 billion euros (10 billion pounds) of BMW revenues, while the carmaker only directly owns 50 dealerships in Germany, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported this week.

BMW has said its pretax profit would fall this year and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition following the introduction of new emissions rules.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 766 M
EBIT 2018 9 111 M
Net income 2018 7 073 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 4,92%
P/E ratio 2018 7,37
P/E ratio 2019 7,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 51 358 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 90,4 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%59 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.00%201 390
VOLKSWAGEN-9.10%89 076
DAIMLER-22.56%69 257
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.20%54 353
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.86%47 589
