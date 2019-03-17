Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10 years - BCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
Anti-Brexit supporters gather outside the Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British companies look set to cut investment by the most in 10 years in 2019 because of Brexit, even if Prime Minister Theresa May gets a deal to ease the country out of the bloc, an employers group said on Monday.

Business investment was forecast to fall by an annual 1.0 percent in 2019, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said.

Weak investment by companies drags on productivity which puts a brake on wage rises and weighs on the overall economy.

"Political inaction has already had economic consequences, with many firms hitting the brakes on investment and recruitment decisions," Adam Marshall, the BCC's director general, said.

"Worse still, some companies have moved investment and growth plans as part of their contingency preparations. Some of this investment may never come back to the UK."

Many financial firms have set up operations in other EU countries and carmakers have reduced their expansion plans in Britain. BMW said this month it could move some output in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In 2018, business investment fell in each of the four calendar quarters, the longest such run since the global financial crisis, official figures have shown.

Finance minister Philip Hammond says he expects a pickup in investment by companies once a Brexit deal is done.

But the BCC said that the diversion of resources to prepare for the risk of a no-deal Brexit and the high up-front costs of doing business in Britain, as well as questions over Britain's future ties to the EU, would limit any quick investment rebound.

The BCC said business investment was expected to grow by 0.6 percent in 2020 and 1.1 percent in 2021.

It lowered its overall growth forecast for Britain's economy to 1.2 percent in 2019 - in line with the Bank of England's latest forecast - from a previous estimate of 1.3 percent.

That would be the economy's weakest growth in a decade, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy as well as Brexit.

The BCC saw only a weak pickup, with growth edging up to 1.3 and 1.4 percent in 2020 and 2021.

It said its forecasts assumed that Britain would avoid a disorderly exit from the EU.

"A messy and disorderly exit from the EU would do real and lasting damage to the UK's economic prospects," Marshall said.

Prime Minister Theresa May expected to ask lawmakers once again to back her Brexit plan this week after they rejected it twice previously.

Also on Monday, property website Rightmove said the asking price of homes put up for sale rose by a monthly 0.4 percent in the four weeks to March 9, the weakest increase for that period since 2011.

Prices in London, where the property market has shown most weakness in the run-up to Brexit, fell by 1.1 percent.

"The closer you get to the wire without the clarity of an agreed way forward, the greater the propensity for buyers to wait and see rather than acting now," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By William Schomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
08:45pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in..
RE
11:19aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 07/2019.
PU
08:59aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team gains further experience w..
PU
02:14aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL comes fourth and seventh in the GTLM cla..
PU
03/16BMW MOTORRAD WORLDSBK TEAM IN THAILA : Both BMW S 1000 RRs in the points in the ..
PU
03/16&LDQUO;BMW M MOTORSPORT SUPER WEEKEN : BMW Team MTEK claims podium finish at Seb..
PU
03/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW, Mercedes-Benz lower prices in China after VAT dr..
RE
03/15BMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
03/15&LDQUO;BMW M MOTORSPORT SUPER WEEKEN : Countdown has started to the first of two..
PU
03/15Honda says any Brexit delay must be long enough to give stability
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 046 M
EBIT 2018 9 086 M
Net income 2018 7 033 M
Finance 2018 15 739 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 6,93
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 48 169 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 81,5 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.18%49 666
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.