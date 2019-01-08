Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 02, Pisco - San Juan de Marcona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:24pm EST

Media Information

Dakar Rally 2019

08 January 2019

Dakar Rally 2019- Stage 02, Pisco - San Juan de Marcona

  • Four MINI crews complete Stage 2 inside the top ten.
  • Nani Roma takes second place in Stage 2.
  • Yazeed Al-Rajhi secures fifth.
  • Sixth place result for Cyril Despres.
  • Carlos Sainz finishes Stage 2 in eighth.

Munich. Following on from yesterday's short Stage 1, with just 84 km of off-road Special Stage, today's Stage 2 was the first of the long distance races with a combination of 211 km liaison route and a tough 342 km Special Stage.

Highest placed of the competing MINI crews was that of Joan 'Nani' Roma (ESP) and co-driver Alex Haro (ESP). The Spanish pairing ran a relatively fault-free race that saw them finish in second. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (KSA) / Timo Gottschalk (GER) in another MINI John Cooper Works Rally crossed the finish point 1min 13sec later to take fourth place.

The French duo of Cyril Despres and Jean Paul Cottret was the third MINI crew to complete Stage 2. They placed their MINI John Cooper Works Buggy in sixth, while eighth position was taken by the Spanish pairing of Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, also from X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Team.

Orlen X-raid Team's Jakub 'Kuba' Przygonski (POL) and co-driver Tom Colsoul (BEL) had a different race compared to yesterday. They couldn't replicate the third place achieved in Stage 1 and had to settle for a hard fought 13th place.

The MINI John Cooper Works Buggy crew of Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA) / David Castera (FRA) lost just over 17 minutes at one point during Stage 2 when they became stuck in the dunes. But by the time they reached the finish area they had recovered valuable minutes.

Last of the MINI crews to complete Stage 2 was Boris Garafulic (CHI) and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro (POR) in 18th. The MINI John Cooper Works Rally crew of Orlando Terranova (ARG) / Bernardo 'Ronnie' Graue (ARG) did not complete Stage 2 because Terranova required medical assistance due to back pain.

Cyril Despres

'We are happy with the MINI John Cooper Works Buggy and the set-up we did yesterday - you can make so many kilometres in testing like we have done in Morocco, but here in the sand and dunes of Peru it is different and you have to set the car up really well. We have great team spirit, so when I saw Stéphane stuck in the dunes I felt that I must help him and so we did.'

Stéphane Peterhansel

'I got stuck and was in a really bad place. We are happy though because Cyril stopped for us and pulled us clear. We lost a lot of time but, I think, without the help of Cyril it would have been a lot worse.'

Next race is Stage 3, San Juan de Marcona - Arequipa. For more information about Dakar 2019, please visit the host's event home page here.

Dakar Rally 2019: MINI standings after Stage 2

Pos

Driver

Co-driver

#

MINI

Team

Time

3rd

Joan Roma
(ESP)

Alex Haro
(ESP)

307

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Rally Team

004:33:27

+00:00:42

4th

Yazeed Al-Rajhi
(KSA)

Timo Gottschalk
(GER

314

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Rally Team

004:33:35

+00:00:50

6th

Carlos Sainz
(ESP)

Lucas Cruz
(ESP)

300

MINI John Cooper Works Buggy

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Team

004:35:13

+00:02:28

9th

Cyril Despres
(FRA)

Jean Paul Cottret
(FRA)

308

MINI John Cooper Works Buggy

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Team

004:36:13

+00:03:28

12th

Jakub Przygonski
(POL)

Tom Colsoul
(BEL)

303

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

Orlen X-raid Team

004:31:35

+00:08:50

13th

Stéphane Peterhansel
(FRA)

David Castera
(FRA)

304

MINI John Cooper Works Buggy

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Team

004:46:40

+00:13:55

17th

Boris Garafulic
(CHI)

Filipe Palmeiro
(POR)

321

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Rally Team

004:51:45

+00:00:19

TBC

Orlando Terranova
(ARG)

Bernardo Graue
(ARG)

310

MINI John Cooper Works Rally

X-raid MINI John Cooper Works Rally Team

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
02:43pMercedes claims luxury car crown as analysts eye challenger Tesla
RE
02:24pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 02, Pisco - San Juan d..
PU
12:24pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)..
PU
10:10aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Designworks Collaborates with The North Face to Imagi..
PU
08:19aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport travels to Marrakesh well p..
PU
06:28aAudi Taps BMW Veteran as New Sales and Marketing Chief
DJ
04:45aBMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
RE
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 01, Lima - Pisco
PU
01/07PREMIERE IN CHINA : Alibaba voice assistant introduced into BMW vehicles.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 914 M
EBIT 2018 9 028 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 20 265 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 46 908 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.01%53 694
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%196 124
VOLKSWAGEN1.24%81 229
DAIMLER2.72%57 753
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%49 715
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION2.72%48 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.