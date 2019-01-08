Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Designworks Collaborates with The North Face to Imagine New Camper Concept.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:10am EST

LAS VEGAS - January 8, 2019 - In Las Vegas today, BMW Group subsidiary Designworks unveiled a new camper concept and virtual reality experience, in partnership with The North Face, to imagine the future of protection from the elements.

The lightweight camper concept and virtual experience were designed by Designworks to showcase a new fabric innovation from The North Face called FUTURELIGHT™, which uses Nanospinning technology to create the world's most advanced, breathable, waterproof material.

'We combined both physical and digital worlds to showcase this material, ensuring the holistic vision of the brand was clearly communicated, while giving people a real 'hands-on' experience,' said Laura Robin, Designworks LA Studio Director. 'Thinking about extreme performance in new and unexpected ways from our experience of working across multiple industries, helped us to provide consumers with a unique and never before seen insight into the very heart of the material and its key attributes.'

The FUTURELIGHT camper was inspired by the 2008 BMW GINA Light Visionary Model concept car. Like the GINA Concept, the FUTURELIGHT™ Camper is made of a fabric outer shell, consisting of a flexible material stretched over an iconic geodesic dome to demonstrate the potential uses of FUTURELIGHT™ fabric beyond just apparel.

The revolutionary Nanospinning process used to create FUTURELIGHT™, has allowed the The North Face designers to add air permeability into the membrane of a fabric for the first time. The process creates nano-sized holes, allowing for incredible porosity while still maintaining total waterproofness, letting air move through the material and provide more venting than ever before.

The FUTURELIGHT™ Camper, is on display during the global consumer electronics tradeshow, by invite-only Jan. 7 - Jan. 11 in Las Vegas. FUTURELIGHT™ will first become available to consumers in The North Face Fall 2019 product line and will be featured across the brand's pinnacle performance collections.

# # #

About Designworks, a BMW Group Company.
Designworks, a BMW Group Company, is a global creative consultancy offering services which foster innovation and business growth for companies worldwide. Using cross-industry knowledge and experience, its culture of innovation and future-focused approach catalyzes its passion for visionary design.

Designworks leverages the power of BMW Group's culture of innovation and cutting edge design to advance the goals of its external clients, including John Deere, Virgin Hyperloop One, Siemens, Corsair, HP, Microsoft, Embraer and Singapore Airlines, whilst bringing outside perspectives and impulses to the BMW Group through knowledge and experience gained with client engagements.
www.bmwgroupdesignworks.com

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 15:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
10:10aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Designworks Collaborates with The North Face to Imagi..
PU
08:19aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport travels to Marrakesh well p..
PU
06:28aAudi Taps BMW Veteran as New Sales and Marketing Chief
DJ
04:45aBMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
RE
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 01, Lima - Pisco
PU
01/07PREMIERE IN CHINA : Alibaba voice assistant introduced into BMW vehicles.
PU
01/07AN INTERVIEW WITH ALESSANDRO ZANARDI : “I can't wait to take on the 24-hou..
PU
01/07Western European car sales fall as trade, Brexit hit confidence
RE
01/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 01/2019.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 914 M
EBIT 2018 9 028 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 20 265 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 46 908 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.01%53 694
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%196 124
VOLKSWAGEN1.24%81 229
DAIMLER2.72%57 753
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%49 715
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION2.72%48 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.