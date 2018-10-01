Log in
Bayerische Motoren Werke : Europe wins the 42nd Ryder Cup in Paris – BMW strong partner of golfing festival in Paris.

10/01/2018 | 10:42am CEST
  • Captain Thomas Bjørn (DEN) and his European team regain the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 victory in Paris (FRA) and thrill the 270,000 fans at Le Golf National.
  • Paris the perfect host of the prestigious team competition, which was held on continental Europe for only the second time in its 91-year history.
  • Global golf player BMW is partner of the Ryder Cup for the seventh time.
  • 225 BMW shuttle cars cover roughly 400,000 kilometres over the course of the tournament week.

'The 2018 Ryder Cup has been a wonderful display of everything that makes the game of golf so great. Congratulations to Thomas Bjørn and Team Europe on winning back the Ryder Cup in style. It has been an inspiring team effort,' said Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice-President BMW Sales Region Europe. 'We have witnessed a perfect venue, fantastic fans and outstanding golf, as well as sportsmanship all week. Official Partner BMW is proud to have contributed to creating this amazing event in Paris.'

Against a dream backdrop and in glorious sunshine all week, defending champions the USA only managed to get their nose in front on the Friday morning. Jim Furyk's team were 3:1 in front after the opening four matches, before the Europeans bounced back emphatically in the afternoon with four wins in four matches. Europe did not lose another session from that point. The stand-out players in a host team that was unified and hungry for success were the duo of Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) and Francesco Molinari (ITA), who won all four doubles matches together - the first European pair ever to achieve this feat. As such, it seemed only right that it should fall to Molinari to score the decisive point. Sergio Garciá also made history: he has now won 25.5 points for Europe, surpassing even the achievement of the previous record holder, Sir Nick Faldo (ENG).

During the global event in Paris, BMW provided 225 courtesy cars from its latest range to ensure that players, organisers and VIP guests always arrived at their destination on time and relaxed. The 270,000 fans were also able to experience sheer driving pleasure and passion at Le Golf National. A large BMW lounge with an excellent view of the 7th hole was open to all golf fans. The BMW Experience allowed 500 guests to enjoy an exclusive programme with VIP hospitality tickets, accommodation in the Hilton Paris Opera, and the BMW Gala Night. José María Olazábal, captain of the legendary comeback victory by the Europeans at the 2012 Ryder Cup, gave guests some fascinating insights into what goes on behind the scenes and into the thoughts of a Ryder Cup captain. Furthermore, a host of BMW cars were on display around the course, including the BMW X2, BMW X4, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series.

Over the past few months, BMW Golfsport had given its fans a series of challenges on its social media channels and at selected BMW tournaments on the European Tour. The winners of these twelve challenges made up Ryder Cup Team BMW and were invited to Paris. There, they not only experienced the epic battle between the USA and Europe, but also met the captain of Ryder Cup Team BMW: José Maria Olazábal, the mastermind behind the Miracle of Medinah.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:41:09 UTC
