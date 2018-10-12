Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/12 01:20:35 pm
75.255 EUR   +1.29%
12:14pBAYERISCHE MOTO : European diesel car sales plummet - IEA
RE
12:08pBerlin welcomes carmakers' trade-in offers
RE
10:45aTesla says orders placed by October 15 eligible for full tax cred..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : European diesel car sales plummet - IEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:14pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen at Kaiserdamm street in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Diesel car sales in Europe fell sharply in the first half of the year amid buyer concerns over pollution and falling resale value as governments seek to reduce combustion engine car sales.

"The disaffection towards diesel engine cars is spreading all over Europe," the International Energy Agency said in a report.

The sale market share of diesel cars in the European Union fell to 36.5 percent in the first half of 2018 from 42.5 percent in the first half of 2017, according to the IEA.

Sales declined by 16 percent during the period to 3.12 million units, with declines in Britain reaching 30 percent.

In Germany, home to some of the world's biggest diesel car producers including Volkswagen AG and BMW, diesel car sales dropped to 31.1 percent of the total in the first half of 2018 from 41.3 percent a year earlier.

As a result, demand for diesel in Europe is also faltering, down by 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from the previous month.

A number of major European cities including Berlin, London and Paris have launched diesel car ban programmes to fight pollution.

Europe has been the world's biggest market for diesel cars since the 1980s after governments sought highly efficient engines to curb oil consumption and limit carbon emissions.

Diesel engines have fallen out of favour in recent years over their high emissions of toxic particles and following Volkswagen's emissions scandal in 2015.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.73% 75.01 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.01% 141.84 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
12:14pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : European diesel car sales plummet - IEA
RE
12:08pBerlin welcomes carmakers' trade-in offers
RE
10:45aTesla says orders placed by October 15 eligible for full tax credit
RE
09:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group grows sales in first three quarters of 2018
PU
08:48aBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Assert Control in China
DJ
04:48aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
10/11U.S. safety agency OKs advanced headlights for road use
RE
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 B..
DJ
10/11BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10EU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars 
10/09EU nations weigh CO2 car curbs 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 367 M
EBIT 2018 8 891 M
Net income 2018 7 117 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 48 320 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 88,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%191 452
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%80 741
DAIMLER-25.57%65 376
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%49 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.18%45 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.