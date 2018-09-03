Bayerische Motoren Werke : Germany Could Fine BMW EUR10 Million Over Emissions Irregularities -Sueddeutsche Zeitung

--German prosecutors could fine car maker BMW EUR10 million in relation to the use of illicit emissions-control devices in some of its diesel cars, reported German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

--Investigators found that BMW didn't cheat or manipulate, but most likely accidentally installed the defeat devices in about 7,600 vehicles of its 750xd and M550xd models, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung's report. The car manufacturer itself had informed Germany's Motor Transport Authority in February about the irregularities.

--It is unclear whether BMW will chose to pay the fine or go to court. Because the proceedings are still ongoing, the car manufacturer and the public prosecutor's office declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2Pyxyng

