Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Germany Could Fine BMW EUR10 Million Over Emissions Irregularities -Sueddeutsche Zeitung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:55am CEST

--German prosecutors could fine car maker BMW EUR10 million in relation to the use of illicit emissions-control devices in some of its diesel cars, reported German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

--Investigators found that BMW didn't cheat or manipulate, but most likely accidentally installed the defeat devices in about 7,600 vehicles of its 750xd and M550xd models, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung's report. The car manufacturer itself had informed Germany's Motor Transport Authority in February about the irregularities.

--It is unclear whether BMW will chose to pay the fine or go to court. Because the proceedings are still ongoing, the car manufacturer and the public prosecutor's office declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/2Pyxyng

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
11:55aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Germany Could Fine BMW EUR10 Million Over Emissions I..
DJ
11:42aGlobal Stocks Fall as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Baja Poland 2018 – Round 9, FIA Cross Country R..
PU
09/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 30/2018.
PU
08/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Legendary vehicles from Bavaria line up for the start..
PU
08/30Correction to Global Car Sales Hit Speed Bump Story
DJ
08/30Volkswagen Struggles With Emissions Rules as Only Half of VW Brand Models Rea..
DJ
08/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : South Korea Police Raid BMW Office Over Engine Fires ..
DJ
08/29BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Through death valley in the prototype of the BMW 8 Se..
PU
08/29Steelmaker Voestalpine defies Trump's tariffs with production shift
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
08/09EUROPE EV UPDATE :   Flex Factories Are Becoming New Norm 
08/03States vow to fight auto emissions rollback 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 746 M
EBIT 2018 9 762 M
Net income 2018 7 501 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,75%
P/E ratio 2018 7,34
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 230 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.94%62 901
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.07%203 445
VOLKSWAGEN-15.39%81 159
DAIMLER-21.33%69 118
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%53 651
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.05%50 863
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.