Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Keith Farmer wins the Superstock title in the British Superbike Championship with the BMW S 1000 RR.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

Munich. The BMW Motorrad Motorsport racers continue to pick up titles on a weekly basis. Tyco BMW rider Keith Farmer (GBR) was crowned champion of the British Superbike Championship Superstock class (BSB STK) at the weekend. This is the ninth title overall for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport community this season. In the Superbike class (BSB SBK), Peter Hickman (GBR) in fifth place overall was the best BMW rider. The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) made its first appearance in Argentina this weekend and in the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), BMW rider Ted Collins (AUS) ended the season as 'Rookie of the Year'.

British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, Great Britain.

The finale of the 2018 British Superbike Championship (BSB) ended with a title win for the BMW S 1000 RR. In the Superstock class (BSB STK), Tyco BMW rider Keith Farmer (GBR) was crowned champion without even finishing the final race of the year having retired in wet, difficult conditions. He had started the final race as championship leader with an advantage of 10.5 points, which was ultimately enough to claim the title, as his closest rival Billy McConnell also retired. Farmer took a total of four wins this season.

Although the new champion didn't see the chequered flag, his fellow BMW riders brought home a one-two-three result at the finale. Taylor MacKenzie (GBR) was victorious on the Bathams Racing RR, Alex Olsen (GBR / ASTRO - JJR Racing) finished second, and Michael Rutter (GBR / Bathams Racing) secured the third spot on the podium.

Keith Farmer: 'It's been emotional . . . when we got the board to say that Billy was out, I lost all concentration and went into the second turn 40mph too fast probably and lost the front! We came to win the championship and that's what we have done. It's nice to be able to reward the hard-working Tyco BMW team with a fourth British Championship win. It's also my fourth British Championship title; they don't get any less meaningful by any means, but the one I want next is the Superbike title - so that's the goal next year. Thank you to the whole Tyco BMW team and sponsors for their continued hard work and support, along with my personal sponsors, without whom I would not be where I am today.'

Three Superbike class (BSB SBK) races were scheduled for the final weekend, one on Saturday and two on Sunday. Peter Hickman (GBR / Smiths Racing) crossed the finish line in fifth, sixth and ninth place respectively. In the championship standings, Hickman, in fifth place overall, is the best-placed BMW rider. Christian Iddon (GBR / Tyco BMW) clinched a fifth and a fourth place in the wet races on Sunday but had retired in Saturday's heat. His team-mate Michael Laverty (GBR) recorded a tenth place on Saturday but did not finish Sunday's races.

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at San Juan, Argentina.

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) broke new ground at the weekend when the world championship made its first appearance in Argentina. The brand new 'Circuito San Juan Villicum' in the west of the country hosted the penultimate event of the 2018 season. The new track was inaugurated with the WorldSBK races.

Loris Baz (FRA), of the Gulf Althea BMW Team, finished the first of the two Argentinian races in ninth place. In race two on Sunday, the Frenchman crossed the finish line in eleventh place.

Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

The 2018 season finale of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) took place at the famous 'Phillip Island Circuit' to the south-east of Melbourne (AUS). In the first of the two races on Sunday, NextGen Motorsports team's Glenn Allerton (AUS), back in action on the BMW S 1000 RR after an injury break, finished in fourth place. His young team-mate, rookie Ted Collins (AUS), finished seventh. In race two, 19-year-old Collins recorded his best ASBK result to date, crossing the finish line in fourth place. Allerton retired from the race. Collins ended the season with an award, being crowned 'Rookie of the Year.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
02:12pBMW teams up with Sweden's Northvolt, Umicore for electric car batteries
RE
01:58pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Keith Farmer wins the Superstock title in the British..
PU
01:07pBMW Teams Up With Umicore and Northvolt for Sustainable Batteries
DJ
11:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore join forces to devel..
PU
10/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 36/2018.
PU
10/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Podium for Marco Wittmann and BMW in the final race o..
PU
10/14SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND FOR THE BMW M8 GT : Second position at Fuji, third place at R..
PU
10/13BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Pole position for the BMW M8 GTE at Road Atlanta &nda..
PU
10/12BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : New special exhibition “BMW Art Cars | How a vi..
PU
10/12BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says trade war could hit 2019 results by up to 50..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10EU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars 
10/09EU nations weigh CO2 car curbs 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 459 M
EBIT 2018 8 985 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,02
P/E ratio 2019 6,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 48 438 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 87,9 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.21%55 986
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.48%192 246
VOLKSWAGEN-15.79%80 305
DAIMLER-25.30%65 402
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.22%49 938
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-22.44%45 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.