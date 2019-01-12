Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Sims scores the first points of his Formula E career – Félix da Costa retires early in Marrakesh.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 01:29pm EST

Munich. After victory in the season-opener, BMW i Andretti Motorsport continued to put on a strong performance in the second race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - but without the reward of a similar result this time. At the Marrakesh E-Prix, Alexander Sims (GBR) finished fourth to score the first points of his Formula E career, just missing out on the podium in a thrilling finale. António Félix da Costa (POR) retired after sliding into the tyre wall after contact with Sims. Sims lost two places but was able to continue racing.

The two BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers began the race from fourth and sixth places and both enjoyed superb starts, quickly moving up to second and third positions. As the race continued, Félix da Costa took the lead, followed by Sims in second. The outstanding pace of the two BMW iFE.18s allowed the duo to pull away from the rest of the field as they headed for the podium. However, both drivers missed their braking points as Sims attempted to overtake just a few laps before the end. Félix da Costa slid from the inside line into the tyre wall and had to retire, while Sims was able to take evasive action before rejoining the race in fourth place. The BMW i8 Coupé Safety Car then brought the field back together. Sims continued to battle for a podium position when the race got underway again, with one lap remaining, but was unable to find his way past the competition. Victory went to Jérôme D'Ambrosio (BEL, Mahindra Racing).

Reactions to the Marrakesh E-Prix:

Jens Marquardt (BMW Motorsport Director):

'During the closing phase of the race, both BMW iFE.18s were in a promising position. Regrettably, we didn't manage to capitalise on our good performance. There was contact between our drivers just before the finish and António Félix da Costa then had to retire. Alexander Sims was able to finish the race in fourth place. We have analysed the incident with both drivers and we will learn from this as the season continues. We are all in agreement that an incident like this will not occur again.'

Roger Griffiths (Team Principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport):

'Unfortunately, that was a disappointing end to a very promising day. Our cars put on a strong performance at the head of the field and were very competitive. Our racing pace was extremely good and a one-two result would have been possible. Regrettably, things didn't turn out that way. Of course, we are disappointed. We have discussed it as a team and we are now looking ahead. We won together in Ad Diriyah. We didn't manage to repeat that here in Marrakesh and we lost together as a team. We will learn from that.'

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.18, qualifying result: 5th place, race result: 4th place, FANBOOST voting: 17th place, points: 12):

'Of course, it is a great shame for the whole team. The race should not have finished like that. All of us - me, António and the team - will learn our lessons from what happened. We are all well aware that such incidents are unacceptable. It cost us a one-two result today.'

António Félix da Costa (#28 BMW iFE.18, qualifying result: 3rd place, race result: DNF, FANBOOST voting: 2nd place, points: 28):

'I would like to apologise to the whole team. Alex did a great job today. I held my ground when he drew level with me and my front wheels locked up. That was my mistake and it had negative consequences for me and for Alex. I should have let him go past and been content with second place.'

The BMW i Fleet

BMW i is 'Official Vehicle Partner' of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Season 5. Spearheading the BMW i fleet is the BMW i8 Coupé Safety Car, modified with BMW M components (combined fuel consumption: 1.8 l/100 km; combined energy consumption 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 42 g/km)*. As well as the BMW i8 Coupé, the BMW i fleet also includes the BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.3 kWh; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)* as 'Race Director Car' and the BMW 530e iPerformance (combined fuel consumption: 2.2-2.1 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 13.6-13.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 49-47 g/km)* in its role as 'Medical Car'.

The values for fuel consumption, CO2 emission and energy consumption shown were determined in the standardized test cycle according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. The figures refer to a vehicle with basic configuration in Germany and the range shown considers optional equipment and the different size of wheels and tires available on the selected model.
The values are already based on the test cycle according to the new WLTP regulation and are translated back into NEDC-equivalent values in order to allow a comparison between vehicles. With respect to these vehicles, for vehicle related taxes or other duties based (at least inter alia) on CO2-emissions the CO2 values may differ to the values stated here.
Effective 06.12.2018
Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emission of new passenger cars can be taken out of the 'handbook of fuel consumption, the CO2 emission and power consumption of new passenger cars', which is available at all selling points and fromDeutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen, and under https://www.dat.de/co2/.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 18:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
01:29pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Sims scores the first points of his Formula E career ..
PU
12:04pDAY 6 : The official rest day and halfway point of Dakar 2019.
PU
01/11Volkswagen delivered 10.8 million vehicles in 2018, eyes world No.1 spot
RE
01/11&LDQUO;IT'S A DANCE&RDQUO; : how Alessandro Zanardi's driver changes will work a..
PU
01/11BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group remains world's leading premium automotive ..
PU
01/11BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says group sales up 1.1 percent in 2018
RE
01/10ALESSANDRO ZANARDI : From sprint to marathon, from the BMW M4 DTM to the BMW M8 ..
PU
01/10German industry demands tougher line on 'partner and competitor' China
RE
01/10At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
RE
01/10LEADING THE WAY IN DIGITALISATION : World Economic Forum in Davos names BMW Grou..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 912 M
EBIT 2018 9 028 M
Net income 2018 7 039 M
Finance 2018 20 265 M
Yield 2018 5,30%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 46 739 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,2 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.60%54 815
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN2.35%85 157
DAIMLER6.52%60 465
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION11.15%49 653
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.