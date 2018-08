--Police in South Korea raided the Seoul headquarters of German car maker BMW on Thursday as part of an investigation into reports of engine fires in BMW vehicles, AFP reports.

--According to AFP, officers are looking into whether BMW covered up vehicle defects in the wake of reports that more than 40 BMW vehicles have burst into flames this year and a 106,000-vehicle recall initiated by BMW Korea last month.

