--South Korea's transportation ministry said it will lodge a complaint against BMW for allegedly delaying recalls and hiding defects that led to multiple engine fires in the country this year, Reuters reports.

--The ministry also fined BMW 11.2 billion won ($9.92 million) for "delayed recalls," Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2AdjFVY

