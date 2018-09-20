Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Bayerische Motoren Werke : The BMW M235i Racing Cup becomes the BMW M240i Racing Cup - BMW Cup class to remain an integral part of the VLN for a further two years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Munich. Since 2014, the BMW M235i Racing Cup has been an integral part of the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring (GER). BMW Motorsport has now extended its contracts with the racing series and tyre partner Dunlop by a further two years. Thanks to an Evo package for the car, as of the coming season, the newly named BMW M240i Racing Cup offers teams and drivers the perfect opportunity to enter the motor racing scene at a manageable cost until at least 2020.

'This contract extension is another clear sign of our commitment to customer racing,' said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. 'As a production-based, and thus affordable, entry-level model for the motorsport scene, the BMW M235i Racing has been a great success from the word go. On one hand, you can see this from the fact that the corresponding class has for years been the strongest Cup class in the VLN, with a field of roughly 20 cars. On the other hand, we take great pleasure in seeing Cup participants thrill fans with fantastic displays of racing, time and time again. I am pleased that we are now able to offer our customer teams planning security for a further two years, and to reward them for their loyalty. With the introduction of the BMW M240i Racing Evo package as of the 2019 season, we are taking numerous customer requests into account. The Evo package has a few advantages for both teams and drivers. Also, the BMW M240i Racing will bear the brand and design elements of the production car.'

The BMW M240i Racing Evo package contains, among other things, optimised engine software. New end plates for the rear wing contribute to the optical upgrade of the cars used in race series and Cup classes around the world. In addition, BMW customer racing offers an optional new driver's seat in the BMW M240i Racing design. It will enhance seating comfort and the precision of the fit.

In the course of the contract extension, BMW Motorsport has also raised the prize money on offer in the Team competition in the BMW M240i Racing Cup. As of the 2019 season, the most successful teams will receive 100,000 euros in prize money - 25,000 euros more than before. The early confirmation of a continued collaboration with the VLN, together with the increased prize money, will make the class, which already features an outstanding field, even more attractive. The continuity of the collaboration with tyre partner Dunlop, which has been on board since the inaugural season in 2014, also contributes to the appeal of the competition.

Another important plus-point of the BMW M240i Racing Cup class will remain the support offered by BMW Motorsport, which will continue to supply teams with spare parts at the racetrack, as well as full customer support, including engineer support.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
04:34pAston Martin races ahead with up to $6.7 billion flotation
RE
04:18pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW M235i Racing Cup becomes the BMW M240i Racing..
PU
03:56pAston Martin races ahead with up to $6.7 billion flotation
RE
01:08pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad presents "Rent A Ride"..
PU
11:59aDAIMLER : BMW, Daimler Apply to EC for Berlin-Based Tech Services JV
DJ
11:18aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group and Daimler AG plan to headquarter joint mo..
PU
09/19German regional government to appeal Frankfurt ban on older diesels
RE
09/19Germany sees progress on European battery cell production by year-end
RE
09/19Merkel - Europe should develop its own electric car battery production
RE
09/19BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : art berlin this year at historical Tempelhof Airport...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 297 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.79%63 428
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.85%204 088
VOLKSWAGEN-9.22%87 794
DAIMLER-20.45%70 386
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.81%54 607
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.83%50 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.