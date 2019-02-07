Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
My previous session
News 
News

Bayerische Motoren Werke : Volvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war

02/07/2019 | 01:11am EST
Volvo Cars U.S. production plant is pictured in Ridgeville

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely, reported higher full-year revenue on Thursday, but said its profit margins had slipped and were expected to remain under pressure this year.

Carmakers have faced rising costs and pricing pressure in some markets due to a trade war between Washington and Beijing in 2018 as well as slower demand from Europe and from China, the biggest autos market.

"For 2019, we see another year of volume growth as we continue to benefit from our strong product programme and increased capacity. But we have to be realistic and acknowledge that margins will remain under continued pressure," Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Suppliers and automakers have issued new warnings and results misses this year, with Daimler this week reporting a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Volvo said its operating profit increased by 0.9 percent to 14.2 billion Swedish crowns (£1.2 billion) although its margin fell to 5.6 percent from 6.7 percent. This was despite its 2018 revenue rising by 21 percent to 252.7 billion Swedish crowns.

Volvo has been on a growth path under Geely's umbrella, with five straight years of record sales, aided by its steady push into premium automobiles, pitted it against Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and its fellow German rival BMW.

The Swedish-based firm postponed plans for a listing last year, citing the adverse impact of the tariff war and an industry downturn, while also taking on the costs of retooling its factories in an effort to limit the negative tariff impact.

(This story corrects to say 5 years, not 4 years, in paragraph 6)

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.05% 73.65 Delayed Quote.4.17%
DAIMLER -1.81% 51.95 Delayed Quote.13.16%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 047 M
EBIT 2018 9 059 M
Net income 2018 7 029 M
Finance 2018 15 785 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 6,92
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 47 943 M
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.17%54 583
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.46%200 687
VOLKSWAGEN7.54%86 208
DAIMLER13.16%64 485
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.31%55 468
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.39%50 392
