Bayerische Motoren Werke : art berlin this year at historical Tempelhof Airport. BMW again official partner of second edition of the art fair.

Berlin. In two hangars of the historical Tempelhof Airport the international art fair art berlin takes place from 27-30 September 2018. Since its decommissioning the Tempelhof Airport became a central location in Berlin for a variety of cultural activities. The second edition of art berlin offers the international art world with around 120 galleries from 21 countries a comprehensive overview of contemporary positions while also showcasing works of Classic Modernism. The galleries present highlights from their programs in solo presentations or are invited to show curated projects that offer the opportunity to provide a more comprehensive introduction to an artist or to present a thematic juxtaposition of works and positions. BMW supports the second edition of the art fair as official partner with a VIP Shuttle Service.

Of special note this year are two new sections 'Special Projects' and 'Salon': In 'Special Projects' 28 galleries are invited to exhibit on 20 sqm each solo presentations or curated projects. In 'Salon' the curator Tenzing Barshee brings together 50 artists from 40 galleries in a collective booth.

The art berlin is part of the Berlin Art Week taking place during the same week with a rich variety of programs, made possible by the joint collaboration of institutions, galleries, artists, private collectors, and project spaces.

About art berlin

As a further evolution of the partnership of abc and Art Cologne, the fair is under the direction of Maike Cruse and her team and organised by Koelnmesse. BMW is official partner of art berlin.

The multi-day accompanying program consists of talks, exhibition openings, concerts and film screenings.

For the complete program and a list of galleries and artists exhibiting at this year's fair, please visit: https://www.artberlinfair.com/

About BMW Group's Cultural CommitmentFor almost 50 years now, the BMW Group has initiated and engaged in over 100 cultural cooperations worldwide. The company places the main focus of its long-term commitment on contemporary and modern art, classical music and jazz as well as architecture and design. In 1972, three large-scale paintings were created by the artist Gerhard Richter specifically for the foyer of the BMW Group's Munich headquarters. Since then, artists such as Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Daniel Barenboim, Jonas Kaufmann and architect Zaha Hadid have co-operated with BMW. In 2016 and 2017, female artist Cao Fei from China and American John Baldessari created the next two vehicles for the BMW Art Car Collection. Besides co-initiatives, such as BMW Tate Live, the BMW Art Journey and the 'Opera for All' concerts in Berlin, Munich and London, the company also partners with leading museums and art fairs as well as orchestras and opera houses around the world. The BMW Group takes absolute creative freedom in all its cultural activities - as this initiative is as essential for producing groundbreaking artistic work as it is for major innovations in a successful business.

