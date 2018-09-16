Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Carmakers must offer customers incentives to replace diesel models - German minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 08:35pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traffic signs which ban diesel cars are installed by workers at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister is in talks with carmakers about how much money they should offer customers to exchange old diesel models for new cars, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Andreas Scheuer was quoted as saying that German carmakers should offer owners of older diesel-fuelled cars attractive incentives to replace them, but added that no state money would be offered.

"The government is not a car dealer," he told the newspaper's Monday edition, according to extracts of the interview released by the newspaper on Sunday.

Germany's existing or planned local environmental rules could see 1.3 million older diesel cars banned from several cities soon, Funke Mediengruppe reported on Sunday, citing government papers.

While car owners should be given attractive incentives, retrofits should only be applied when they make technical and economic sense, Scheuer said.

The car industry has lobbied against equipping old diesel models with extra emissions control technology because that could cost billions of euros.

According to Scheuer, 3.1 million diesel cars with the Euro-4 emission standard and 3.5 million Euro-5 diesels cannot be retrofitted, adding that for other cars the fix would cost at least 3,000 euros ($3,488) each.

The minister has been tasked by Chancellor Angela Merkel to come up with a solution to make older diesel cars cleaner and to avoid large-scale bans on diesel cars.

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.56% 82.93 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
DAIMLER 0.82% 55.54 Delayed Quote.-21.55%
VOLKSWAGEN 2.29% 144 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
09:13pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 32/2018.
PU
08:35pCarmakers must offer customers incentives to replace diesel models - German m..
RE
12:17pBMW drives to cut battery costs, share costs on autonomous vehicles - executi..
RE
11:05aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW to recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series cars ..
RE
12:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW Vision iNEXT. Future focused.
PU
12:04aBMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHA : executive
RE
09/14READY FOR SEASON 5 : BMW iFE.18 and BMW i Andretti Motorsport team launched in M..
PU
09/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW in talks on self-driving car standards - report
RE
09/14VW board to discuss future of Audi CEO Stadler on Monday - Spiegel
RE
09/14RUPERT STADLER : Spiegel
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 794 M
EBIT 2018 9 735 M
Net income 2018 7 481 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 7,30
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 53 883 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 295
VOLKSWAGEN-13.49%83 022
DAIMLER-21.55%69 072
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%51 974
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.52%48 859
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.