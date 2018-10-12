Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China vehicle sales fall for third straight month as slowdown bites

10/12/2018 | 08:57am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Delivery driver rides his electric vehicle past Chinese and foreign car dealerships in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's automobile sales fell 11.6 percent in September from a year earlier, the country's top auto industry association said on Friday, marking the third straight month of declining sales in the world's largest auto market.

The sales drop to 2.39 million vehicles, which comes amid slowing economic growth and a biting trade war between China and the United States, follows a 3.8 percent fall in August and a 4.0 percent drop in July. Vehicle sales increased 4.8 percent in June.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said that overall sales for the first nine months of the year totalled 20.49 million vehicles, up 1.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. It did not give a reason for the drop but last month cited the impact a sluggish economy and the trade war are having on sales.

The slowdown is bad news for international car makers from General Motors to Toyota Motor, who are increasingly looking towards China as a driver of growth. 

It is also a potential warning about the impact of the trade war on overall economic growth at the world's second largest economy. Beijing has already opened the taps to boost liquidity in the market.

Amid the slowdown, an army of Chinese car dealers is feeling the squeeze and is pushing for government support to revitalise growth as concerns grow that the huge market could see its first annual sales decline in decades.

The industry is also facing a shake-up as decade-old rules change to allow foreign car makers to own majority stakes in local joint ventures. Luxury German car maker BMW said on Thursday it would take control of its main China venture in a $4.2 billion deal.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

CAAM has previously forecast that the market will grow 3 percent this year, in line with growth last year but significantly below the 13.7 percent gain in 2016.

GM, one of the most successful global car makers in China for decades, said earlier this month that September sales were down a sharp 14.9 percent from a year earlier. German car maker Volkswagen said earlier this week that China sales were down 10.5 percent last month.

China's broader economic malaise has led to a particular slowdown in the demand for cars in smaller, lower-tier cities across China, some car makers have said, which until now were the engine of growth for the country's auto industry.

Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight, said that several factors had combined to cause this, including high gas prices this year which had stymied growth in lower-tier cities.

The stalling growth could push China's auto industry into uncharted territory. According to consultancy LMC Automotive, auto sales in China could dip this year without stimulus, after having grown uninterrupted since the early 1990s.

This pressure is now creating distinct winners and losers in the market, a major shift from golden years of growth where most players were guaranteed decent returns.

Among those struggling in China the most are Peugeot, Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors brand, Ford Motor Co and Japanese car maker Honda Motor Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.39% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.11% 8.81 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.89% 32.31 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -3.80% 3085 End-of-day quote.-21.40%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
PEUGEOT 0.63% 21 Real-time Quote.22.38%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.41% 6597 End-of-day quote.-9.63%
VOLKSWAGEN -2.13% 140.48 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 367 M
EBIT 2018 8 891 M
Net income 2018 7 117 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 48 320 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 88,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%196 646
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%82 198
DAIMLER-25.57%66 277
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%51 789
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.18%46 066
