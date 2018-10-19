Daimler issues profit warning on diesel woes, shares hit 5-year low

Log in
10/19/2018 | 04:02pm CEST
Paris Auto Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler issued its second profit warning in four months on Friday, saying that costs from "government proceedings and measures in various regions" affecting its diesel vehicles were mainly to blame.

Daimler now expects its full-year earnings before interest and tax to be "significantly below" last year's level and also sees earnings at Mercedes-Benz Cars, its main earnings contributor, "significantly below" the prior-year level.

The company's shares fell to a five-year low on the news, dragging other European auto stocks lower. The European auto sector index <.SXAP> fell 3.8 percent to a two-year low.

The warning from Daimler came after economic growth in China, a major market for carmakers, slowed to its weakest quarterly pace since 2009.

Adding to concerns in the broader sector, Swedish truckmaker Volvo forecast slower demand for trucks in Europe and China next year, while French tyre maker Michelin cut its full-year market forecasts on Thursday.

RUSH RELEASE

Daimler rushed out the release of third-quarter earnings figures expected next week that it said fell well short of market expectations.

The profit warning comes amid friction between the German government and carmakers over how to avert city bans on polluting older diesel cars, and an ongoing probe by U.S. authorities into emissions.

The Stuttgart-based company also reported lower unit sales from its vans division due to delivery delays; and the need to recognise costs related to a European Court of Justice ruling on vehicles using an old coolant.

Daimler said its third-quarter earnings before interest amounted to 2.49 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down 27 percent from 3.41 billion in the year-earlier period due to a 35 percent EBIT fall at Mercedes-Benz Cars to 1.37 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8724 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal, Edward Taylor and Keith Weir)
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 412 M
EBIT 2018 8 995 M
Net income 2018 7 066 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 48 862 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 87,7 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.74%192 621
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%82 454
DAIMLER-25.25%64 281
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-20.97%49 819
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.64%43 850
