Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

EU probes VW, BMW, Daimler over alleged emissions collusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:10pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters during a media tour to present Volkswagen's so called

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen colluded to restrict the rollout of clean emission technology, a move that could lead to hefty fines for the German carmakers.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation on Tuesday, nearly a year after it raided the companies and two years after it slapped a record 2.93 billion euro ($3.4 billion)fine on a group of truckmakers including Daimler for fixing prices and delaying the adoption of cleaner engine technology.

The EU executive said the "circle of five" - BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi and Porsche - held meetings where they may have colluded to limit the development and roll-out of certain emissions control systems for cars sold in Europe.

"These technologies aim at making passenger cars less damaging to the environment. If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The Commission said the technologies involved were selective catalytic reduction systems, which reduce nitrogen oxides from diesel car emissions, and "Otto" particulate filters that reduce particulate matter emissions from petrol cars.

The EU antitrust enforcer said the carmakers had also discussed other technical issues, such as common requirements for car parts and testing procedures, but it did not have sufficient indications that these meetings were anti-competitive.

It also said there were no signs that the companies illegally coordinated with each other in the use of so-called defeat devices to cheat regulatory testing. Volkswagen admitted to using such illegal software in 2015, sparking a scandal that has cost it more than $27 billion in penalties and fines.

Volkswagen and Daimler, which has claimed whistleblower status to avoid any fines, said they were cooperating with the Commission. BMW said it would continue to support the EU authority.

Campaign group Transport & Environment said it was time for regulators to take action.

"The automotive industry was once a jewel in Europe’s industrial crown, but its global reputation is now deeply tarnished and cannot be trusted anymore," said Greg Archer, a director at the group.

"It has become its own worst enemy and needs regulators to act with strength and decisiveness to clean it up and establish rules that put it on a path to zero emissions."

Companies can face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU rules. The car industry has in recent years faced billion euro fines worldwide for fixing prices of various auto parts.

($1 = 0.8559 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.91% 83.23 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
DAIMLER 1.10% 56 Delayed Quote.-21.74%
VOLKSWAGEN 3.79% 149.84 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
12:17pEU probes VW, BMW, Daimler over alleged emissions collusion
RE
12:10pEU probes VW, BMW, Daimler over alleged emissions collusion
RE
11:45aGerman Car Makers Investigated Over Possible Collusion Over Emissions
DJ
11:39aGerman Car Makers Investigated Over Possible Collusion Over Emissions
DJ
10:26aEuropean Commission Opens Antitrust Probe Into German Car Makers
DJ
10:20aEuropean Commission Opens Anti-Trust Probe Into German Car Makers Over Low-Em..
DJ
07:11aAudi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
RE
06:13aAudi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
RE
09/17Saudi's PIF invests more than $1 billion in electric carmaker Lucid Motors
RE
09/17BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW M Motorsport enters the 2018 DTM season finishing..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 7,26
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 53 656 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.94%62 740
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 474
VOLKSWAGEN-13.20%83 902
DAIMLER-21.74%69 316
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%52 021
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-14.56%49 409
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.