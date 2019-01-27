Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Emissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 07:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tensions in Germany's loveless ruling coalition flared on Sunday after Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer, a conservative from the car-making state of Bavaria, called for a reassessment of limits on vehicle emissions.

Scheuer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper he would raise the issue, and could push for changes, at the next meeting of European Union transport ministers following the publication last week of a letter in which more than 100 doctors questioned current limits on the emission of particulates.

He said Germany should "end the masochistic debates in which we in Germany harm ourselves with ever-tougher limits", and he rejected imposing speed limits on German motorways to curb emissions and help meet climate protection goals.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in the coalition, shot back in an interview in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that current limits were fact-based and there no reason to revise them.

"We should support communities with clean air programmes instead of letting ourselves succumb to diversionary tactics," she said. "That includes, for example, pushing for retrofits of diesel cars as quickly as possible."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition has been deeply strained over whether to impose driving bans or require car companies to retrofit vehicles to lower emissions following Volkswagen admission more than three years ago that it deliberately cheated U.S. pollution tests.

Critics say conservatives have sought to shield the car companies from the high costs associated with retrofits.

The latest dispute comes after Merkel' fragile coalition nearly collapsed last summer over disagreements on migration, and then ran into trouble after the former chief of domestic intelligence presented himself as the victim of a witch-hunt by "radical-left forces" in the SPD.

Scheuer's comments also drew criticism from the opposition Greens party. In the same Bild am Sonntag interview, he accused German environmental groups that favour driving bans of trying to destroy the country's car industry.

The longstanding debate over emissions and driving bans sparked headlines last week after the doctors' letter.

Dieter Koehler, a former president of the German Respiratory Society who co-authored the letter, said on a talk show on broadcaster ARD on Sunday that the EU emission limits were "completely absurd" and not based on hard science.

Heinz-Erich Wichmann, an epidemiologist who helped develop the World Health Organization guidelines that underpin EU standards, countered that Koehler was "a complete outsider" and that the German Respiratory Society itself rejected his letter.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 1.68% 74.35 Delayed Quote.5.16%
DAIMLER 2.90% 52.57 Delayed Quote.14.51%
VOLKSWAGEN 4.19% 151.64 Delayed Quote.9.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
07:10pEmissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition
RE
01/25German car interiors maker Novem explores sale or IPO - sources
RE
01/25Vattenfall looks for acquisitions in electric mobility push - CEO
RE
01/24VW says trade war big concern, in talks to avoid U.S. import tariffs
RE
01/24Audi's Hungarian plant closed by strike in blow to economy
RE
01/23As Google races ahead, German carmakers look to go faster on autonomous drivi..
RE
01/23BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China's CATL plans battery cell production of 60 GWh ..
RE
01/23Germany to fund research facility for EV battery technology
RE
01/23PORSCHE : Invests in U.S. Roadside Assistance Startup
DJ
01/23German carmakers, suppliers eye autonomous driving alliance - magazine
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 036 M
EBIT 2018 9 034 M
Net income 2018 7 030 M
Finance 2018 16 963 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 7,01
P/E ratio 2019 6,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 48 395 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 82,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.16%55 194
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.45%201 419
VOLKSWAGEN9.16%87 558
DAIMLER14.51%64 143
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.52%54 537
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD17.25%54 272
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.