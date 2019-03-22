Log in
Europe must build world's best batteries to save jobs - German minister

0
03/22/2019

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Europe was under pressure in the race to set up production of battery cells for electric cars in order to keep up with China or the U.S., Tagesspiegel newspaper reported on Friday.

"We can only prevent massive job losses if we build the world's best batteries in Europe," Altmaier was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.00% 792 Delayed Quote.2.30%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.74% 69.97 Delayed Quote.0.64%
DAIMLER AG -0.99% 51.01 Delayed Quote.12.18%
VARTA AG -0.05% 36.56 Delayed Quote.47.03%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.40% 140.96 Delayed Quote.2.89%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 99 582 M
EBIT 2019 9 052 M
Net income 2019 6 849 M
Finance 2019 17 153 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 6,81
P/E ratio 2020 6,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 46 273 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 81,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.64%52 651
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%198 033
VOLKSWAGEN2.89%83 097
DAIMLER AG12.18%62 691
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION11.66%52 644
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.36%50 544
