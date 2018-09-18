European Commission Opens Antitrust Probe Into German Car Makers

By Valentina Pop



BRUSSELS--The European Union's antitrust body on Tuesday said it opened an investigation into "possible collusion" between German car manufacturers Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler and Volkswagen AG to limit the development of less-polluting technology.

The European Commission, the bloc's antitrust regulator, said it opened the probe after carrying out inspections in October 2017 at the premises of BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and Audi AG in Germany. The inspections were prompted by information that the five car manufacturers, also called the "circle of five," participated in meetings where they discussed the development and deployment of technologies to limit harmful car exhaust emissions.

"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The commission said it is assessing whether the companies colluded to limit the development and rollout of two emission systems: "selective catalytic reduction systems," which reduce harmful nitrogen oxides emissions from passenger cars with diesel engines, and "Otto" particulate filters, which reduce harmful particulate matter emissions from passenger cars with gasoline engines.

EU rules prohibit agreements and concerted practices that may affect trade and prevent or restrict competition.

The commission said that at this stage it "has no indications that the parties coordinated with each other in relation to the use of illegal defeat devices to cheat regulatory testing."

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to rigging nearly 11 million diesel-powered vehicles with software that allowed the company to cheat on emissions tests.

