Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Exclusive - Carmakers trigger Brexit contingency plans as 'no deal' fears grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William visits McLaren Automotive Production Centre in Woking

LONDON (Reuters) - Carmakers in Britain have triggered some Brexit contingency plans, such as certifying models in the EU, and are working on redrawing production schedules and stockpiling more parts to defend against any loss of unfettered trade after Brexit.

The moves are aimed at ensuring plants, which rely on the just-in-time delivery of tens of thousands of components, can keep operating after Brexit on March 29, but will add costs and bureaucracy which could risk their long-term viability.

London and Brussels hope to agree a deal by the end of the year to avoid tariffs and trade barriers, but Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals have been criticised by both Brexiteers, who want a cleaner break from the bloc, and the European Union.

McLaren Automotive is looking at having its cars certified by both a British and an EU agency to smooth sales. It is also planning to stockpile critical components and change shipments into the EU around Brexit if there is disruption.

"I will sell a little more in January and February and plan to pick the volume up in May and give us a leaner period through the change point," Chief Executive Mike Flewitt told Reuters.

BMW, which said last week it would move the annual summer-time shutdown of its British Mini plant next year to April, is looking for lorry parking areas and warehousing on both sides of the channel and is seeking to sign contracts to lease certain locations, a spokesman said.

It is also investing in IT systems to handle any new red tape as carmakers estimate tens of thousands of new documents could be needed if tariffs and customs are imposed.

The German carmaker's Brexit plans are costing millions of pounds, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

But Honda, which builds 10 percent of Britain's 1.67 million cars at its Swindon plant in southern England, is not in the market to buy "huge amounts of warehousing space", its Europe boss Ian Howells told Reuters.

"It's been a very precise calculation or estimation of what components need to be brought in," he said, adding the firm could also alter its output to sell more into the EU at the start of next year.

WASTE OF MONEY?

Many British carmakers have also asked suppliers to look into how they would handle delays at ports, executives told Reuters, as thousands of parts, engines and finished models move between Britain and the continent every day.

At stake is Britain's car industry, which employs about 850,000 people and is one of its few manufacturing success stories since the 1980s.

European carmakers would also face significant disruption to their supply chains and a potential loss of competitiveness if imported cars face tariffs.

UK negotiators have cited the car industry as an example of where the EU would lose out if there are new barriers to trade, a source close to the matter told Reuters, particularly due to the high volumes of German cars sold in Britain.

Britain's Brexit ministry did not reply to a request for comment. German carmakers have also pushed their government to maintain the status quo on uninhibited trade, the source said.

While companies with factories in Britain face uncertainty over their production sites, so do major automakers that do not build any vehicles in Britain, not knowing how their access to Europe's second-biggest autos market might change.

More than 85 percent of cars sold in Britain are imported, with Germany's Volkswagen, which only has a plant building Bentley models in Britain, being the top seller.

Ford, which builds engines but no cars in Britain, is the biggest-selling single brand in the country.

A transitional deal is meant to come into force after Brexit ensuring that little changes until the end of 2020, but that will not happen if talks break down, meaning firms are having to plan for all contingencies.

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, which has warned it does not know whether its plants will be able to operate in six months' time, is still weighing its options, such as whether to follow Mini in moving its factory shutdown periods to just after Brexit.

"We are planning for different scenarios whilst keeping our options open," a spokeswoman said. "No final decisions have been taken at this stage."

Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said she will secure a good deal for the sector.

McLaren could have its vehicles also approved by Germany's agency and Honda is obtaining licences in both Britain and the EU, which was not necessary before Brexit due to recognition of vehicle certification agencies across the bloc.

But executives also risk spending millions of pounds on strategies which in the end are not needed if Britain maintains free and unfettered trade.

"What you don't want to do is go spend a fortune and then find it's actually a complete waste of time," said Flewitt.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Potter)

By Costas Pitas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.61% 77.67 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.09% 9.39 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.72% 3516 End-of-day quote.-10.42%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.76% 149.14 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
11:31aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Designworks partners with EVA Air to create new busin..
PU
11:16aExclusive - Carmakers trigger Brexit contingency plans as 'no deal' fears gro..
RE
10:11aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad at INTERMOT 2018.
PU
08:47aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Takes Hit on Emissions Costs
DJ
08:43aGerman taxpayers will not finance diesel retrofits - minister
RE
12:10aINDEPENDENT BMW CAR DEALERS LOATH TO : Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
09/25BMW WIESN SPORT-STAMMTISCH : Jovial get-together for the BMW sport family at Okt..
PU
09/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Change in Forecast - BMW Group adjusts guidance for c..
PU
09/25Germany to hold another diesel summit to try to break deadlock
RE
09/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 874 M
EBIT 2018 9 523 M
Net income 2018 7 442 M
Finance 2018 21 194 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 7,03
P/E ratio 2019 6,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 51 328 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 92,7 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%60 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.44%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%89 463
DAIMLER-20.72%70 517
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-10.42%55 996
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-18.15%49 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.