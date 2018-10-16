Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

German carmakers have 50 percent chance of staying ahead, VW says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 09:20am CEST
New VW CEO Diess addresses the media during a news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's carmakers only have a 50 percent chance of surviving as leading players in the auto industry unless they transform to meet new regulations and adapt their supply chains, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Tuesday.

Some carmakers could be pushed out of business by reforms required to shift production to electric cars from vehicles running on combustion engines and by introducing the changes needed to tackle new geopolitical threats, he said.

"From today's point of view the chances are perhaps 50-50 that the German auto industry will still belong among the global elite in 10 years' time," he said, referring to Volkswagen Group, BMW and Daimler.

The intensifying push to cut carbon dioxide pollution and nitrogen oxide emissions amounted to a campaign against individual mobility and against cars, Diess said.

"We are all used to the fact that we have flourishing industrial metropolises around the central manufacturing plants of German carmakers and their suppliers, places where people like to live and work, but that's not guaranteed for eternity," Diess told an auto supplier conference in Wolfsburg.

"If you look at the former bastions of the auto industry like Detroit, Oxford-Cowley or Turin, you understand what happens to cities when once powerful corporations and leading industries falter," he added.

COST OF TRANSFORMATION

To cut average fleet emissions of carbon dioxide in Europe by 30 percent by 2030, Volkswagen needed to raise its share of electric vehicles to 30 percent of new car sales, Diess said.

Pollution from carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, would rise in Germany, given the country's dependence on generating electricity from brown coal, he said.

The shift from combustion engines to electric cars would also lead to the loss of 14,000 jobs at VW by 2020, Diess said, and require an overhaul of the carmaker's in-house components business.

VW's in-house components division, which eats up the lions share of the 170 billion euros spent on procurement, develops and builds car parts at 56 sites across the globe, employing around 80,000 people.

"From Jan. 1 onward, Volkswagen components will act as an economically independent entity," Diess said.

Each of the 56 plants would be free to evaluate partnerships and even to build components for other carmakers, Diess said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.20% 75.32 Delayed Quote.-13.38%
DAIMLER -0.45% 52.63 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.73% 145.56 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
09:20aGerman carmakers have 50 percent chance of staying ahead, VW says
RE
09:19aGerman carmakers have 50 percent chance of staying ahead, VW says
RE
10/15Sweden's Northvolt lands BMW deal in boost before fund raising
RE
10/15BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 cel..
PU
10/15BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Keith Farmer wins the Superstock title in the British..
PU
10/15BMW Teams Up With Umicore and Northvolt for Sustainable Batteries
DJ
10/15BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore join forces to devel..
PU
10/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 36/2018.
PU
10/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Podium for Marco Wittmann and BMW in the final race o..
PU
10/14SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND FOR THE BMW M8 GT : Second position at Fuji, third place at R..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:00aThreats to the German auto industry 
10/10EU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars 
10/09EU nations weigh CO2 car curbs 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 459 M
EBIT 2018 8 985 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 6,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 48 438 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 87,9 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 040
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-11.64%192 246
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 305
DAIMLER-25.25%65 402
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-23.29%49 938
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.64%45 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.